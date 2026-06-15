Shop 11 best new Sam's Club finds hitting shelves mid-June, from laundry baskets to steam mops.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s another amazing month at Sam’s Club. The members-only club has been filling its aisles with amazing finds, from furniture and home organization tools to clothing and summer must-haves. And, in true club fashion, all of the prices are unbeatable. What is everyone shopping for as June hits the mid-mark? Here are 11 best new Sam’s Club finds hitting shelves mid-June.

1 The Prettiest Laundry Baskets

Sam’s Club Members shared about the prettiest laundry baskets, perfect for your laundry room. “New Members Mark Two-Toned Laundry Basket $19.98 at Sam’s Club. Dont see them online or available for pickup yet,” they captioned the post. They are handwoven with a sturdy, metal frame.

2 The Shark 3-in-1 Steam Pickup

They also shared about the new Shark Steam Pickup. “Currently $30 off!!!! I spotted the @sharkhome Steam Pickup™ 3-in-1 Steam Mop at Sam’s Club and had to see what the hype was about. It picks up debris, deep scrubs and steam sanitizes all at the same time so there’s no need to pre-sweep before cleaning!! Amen! The applesauce test was all the proof I needed 👀 I wasn’t prepared for how satisfying that cleanup was! If you’re looking for an easier way to keep your hard floors clean, RUN to Sam’s Club and grab one!” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Colorful Goblets

Sam’s Club Members shared about gorgeous, colorful glasses, perfect for summer entertaining. “OMG, I can’t wait to use these all summer long!

Talk about a fun upgrade for outdoor entertaining…and no more stressing about breaking glass outside! They’re lightweight, durable, dishwasher safe and come in a set of 6 for $13.98 at Sam’s Club,” they wrote.

4 Tons of World Cup Gear

Sam’s Club Members shared about tons of World Cup Gear. “Soccer fans… it’s happening!!” they wrote. “US Soccer + Mexico gear just dropped at Sam’s Club and the timing couldn’t be better! Towels for beach + pool days ($24.98), Insulated totes for outings + shopping ($19.98), and Puff pillows for lounging + watching the games ($22.98). Gear up for the biggest event in soccer and rep your team wherever summer takes you. Find these in select clubs or shop online today!”

5 Crocheted Animal Toys

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about Lil Cheers, adorable knit toys now in stores. “Croch-YAY 🤗 The cutest little plush trios @ the club. Pick from 3 different sets for $19.97 each,” they captioned the post. “Adorable,” a follower commented.

6 Patriotic Sweaters

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about patriotic sweaters, perfect for celebrating America’s 250th. “Red, white & blue-tiful USA & state sweaters 🇺🇸 . They’re heavier in weight bc they’re also 100% cotton! 😮 Available in kids & adult sizing, so match the entire family for the summer,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best Sam’s Club Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

7 A Floating Pool Hammock

Sam’s Club Does It Again also shared about the floating pool hammock. “Water you waiting for?! 💦 @wowwatersports totally shocked me with their newly released Aqua Haven Floating Mesh Pool Hammock. It’s PERFECT for toddlers, teens & grandparents alike. Seriously- our toddlers LOVED it & spent hours on it all Memorial Day weekend. We have the lily pad which we also love and is great for older kids, but my toddlers tend to get frustrated with all of the jumping and feeling like they don’t have the same stability . However, with this floating mesh pool, the big kids could jump, and it didn’t rock the boat literally. It was also super easy to inflate and deflate and store in the bag that it comes with. 10/10 recommend!!” they wrote.

8 Men’s Clothing for Father’s Day

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared a bunch of men’s clothing options. “Top finds for men at Sam’s Club! 👕☀️ Sam’s Club has some great new men’s clothing options hitting the shelves just in time for summer! I spotted new Tipsy Elves performance polos with the most fun designs including hot dogs, Sasquatch, dinosaurs, and a classic striped option. They also had men’s swim trunks, more performance polos, classic button-ups, and so many easy summer staples! Perfect for Father’s Day, vacation, BBQ season, or just everyday warm-weather outfits,” they wrote.

9 An Outdoor Dining Set

Who Wait Walmart shared about a gorgeous outdoor dining set. “She’s a beaut! 😍 And plays well with the rest of your patio furniture. 😎 The seat cushions and a cover are included! The decor pillows are also Member’s Mark and I LOVE them,” she captioned the post.

10 A Patio Entertainment Set

Who Wait Walmart also shared about a patio entertainment set. “The Member’s Mark Vista Entertainment Set is upping our outdoor entertaining game with bar-height seating, a beverage tub, and countertop space for meal prep,” they wrote. “I love that it comes with covers, lots of storage, teak wood tabletops, and Sunbrella seat cushions!”

11 Subhead Goes Right Here

Don’t pay full price for icon glasses at Anthopologie! Sam’s Club has a great dupe that all the influencers have been sharing about, including Who Wait Walmart. “Icon glasses @Samsclub! 🍓🍒⭐️🍉🦀🍋🍅 Annnnd there are matching pitchers online!!!” they write.