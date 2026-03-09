Shop 7 of the best Sam's Club hidden gems, from On Cloud sneakers to designer furniture dupes.

I love Sam’s Club. While many people prefer Costco, there are plenty of perks to shopping at the alternative warehouse. Not only is the membership cheaper, but the store also accepts any credit card (including AmEx) and offers a different selection of groceries and non-food items that some people say offer more value. What is everyone snapping up this week? Here are the 7 best Sam’s Club finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 An Adorable Wooden Kitchen

Sam’s Club Members shared about a must-buy if you have kids. “This outdoor wooden mud kitchen is the perfect setup for warmer days, fresh air and endless imaginative play. Available now at Sam’s Club, just in time for spring fun!” they captioned the post.

2 Kids Hunter Rain Jackets

Get ready for all the spring showers with an adorable name-brand raincoat for kids. “Cute Kids Hunter Rain Jackets at Sam’s Club! Available in 3 colors/designs and in sizes 4/5-14/16. Cute, comfy, and rain-ready!” Sam’s Club Members shared.

3 Ello Tumblers for Kids

Start gathering all the summer camp items you will need at Sam’s Club. “So cute!!!! New Ello Oasis 14oz Stainless Steel Kids Tumbler with Handle at Sam’s Club!” Sam’s Club Members writes. They come in 3 options, are 100% Leakproof when closed, and feature a hide-a-straw technology with a soft silicone straw that retracts with a quick twist to stay clean and protected. They also feature double-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours. Get the two-pack for $26.96.

4 On Cloud Sneakers

Even I was surprised that Sam’s is carrying one of the most sought-after sneaker brands. “On Cloud Running Shoes spotted at the Bentonville, AR club yesterday! They had sizes 7-14 for $99.98. Check your club for availability as they were in club only!” writes Sam’s Club Simple Savings.

5 A Designer Looking Burlwood Coffee Table

Sam’s is even carrying high-end furniture. “If you want the high end designer look workout the designer price get the Member’s Mark Burlwood Coffee Table now at Sam’s Club for $399. Burlswood tables are gorgeous but can cost in the thousands (the McGee & Co table is $1890),” Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared.

6 Native Body Wash

Oh Hey Sam’s Club was excited to finds the Nourishing Body Wash Twin-Pack at Sam’s. “As a mom who cares a lot about the ingredients our family puts on their skin, I love that this body wash is thoughtfully made with a clean formula free of sulfates, parabens and dyes,” she wrote.

7 Levi’s Jean Shorts

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about Levi’s jean shorts. “A MUST! These NEW Levi’s women’s high-waisted mom shorts just hit Sam’s Club and they are SO good! They have that vintage-inspired fit with a flattering high rise. Pick from three washes and style them with literally anything all spring and summer! Only $26.98!” they wrote.