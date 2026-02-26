11 Best New Sam’s Club Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get ready for beautiful dining sets and essential yard work tools and supplies.

While shopping at Sam’s Club typically tends to yield some great new finds, things get even better when spring is on the horizon. That’s because the warehouse retailer has recently stocked some fantastic products that will get your patio and garden ready for the season. From fancy furniture to essential yardwork tools, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Read on for the best new Sam’s Club outdoor finds that are making their way onto shelves just in time for spring.

1 Member’s Mark Teak Folding Dining Set

Being able to entertain guests outdoors is easily one of the best parts of warmer weather returning, especially when you have the right setup. This Member’s Mark Teak Folding Dining Set ($999) provides that casual yet well-designed look that works on any patio, featuring six folding chairs and a table that are designed for easy storage between uses (or seasons).

Besides being easy on the eyes, customers gush about how the set simply functions well. “The chairs are shockingly comfortable for the compact little cushions they have,” one reviewer writes. “I also love the folding chairs and how compact and convenient this set is. It feels luxurious and spacious without taking up too much space.”

2 Member’s Mark Boxed Spring Flower Bulbs

If you haven’t already gotten on top of planting ahead of the return of gardening season, you can still get on it. These Member’s Mark Spring Flower Bulbs ($15) come in different varieties, including lilies, cut flower blends, caladium, and more.

Looking for something for a little later in the season? Sam’s Club is also featuring boxed perennials, too!

3 Member’s Mark 4-Burner Gas Griddle

If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your grilling game, Sam’s Club has you covered this year. This Member’s Mark 4-Burner Gas Griddle ($279) has 720 square inches of flattop cooking surface, making it perfect for everything from veggies and burgers to cheesesteaks and stir-fries.

Some customers say they’ve even fully replaced their traditional grills with this model. “The dollar value I’ve gotten from this is unsurpassed,” one happy customer writes. “The clean up is literally just 3-5 minutes. You’ll not regret this purchase.”

4 Select Surfaces Boxwood Artificial Hedge Panel

Homemade green walls can be a stunning touch to any outdoor space, but they can be truly difficult to install and maintain over time. That’s where Select Surfaces Boxwood Artificial Hedge Panel ($68) can come in handy. This two-pack looks truly realistic, and can even be used indoors to give a similar unique look.

5 Gorilla Lawn & Garden Dump Cart

Getting things around your yard often takes more than just an extra set of helping hands. This Gorilla Lawn & Garden Dump Cart ($170) is perfect for moving everything from potting soil to plants, capable of carrying up to 600 pounds at once. It even features a sturdy handle for increased ease while dumping out sand, gravel, or soil.

6 Member’s Mark Sheffield Dining Set

Going for an elevated look for al fresco dining? This Member’s Mark Sheffield Dining Set ($1,899) is a 7-piece set that carries through on the luxurious aesthetic, featuring comfy cushions upholstered in weather-resistant Sunbrella fabric. Customers in the reviews also swear this is a dupe for a much more expensive high-design version from Restoration Hardware.

7 Mayne Modesto 32″ Tall Planter

Dressing up your outdoor space beyond your garden beds is a design must, but it gets easy when you’ve got beautiful pieces like these Mayne Modesto 32″ Tall Planters ($200). Coming in a two-pack, these are perfect for front porches, entry stairways, pool decks, and more.

And that’s not the only available design: You can also get a pair of these slightly more vase-like Valencia planters if those are more your style.

8 DynaTrap Mosquito and Insect Trap

While we all love the return of warmer weather, the bugs it brings with it are decidedly not so great. This year, fight back against those annoying flying insects with this DynaTrap Mosquito and Insect Trap ($70), which provides coverage for up to half an acre when switched on. It also uses special lights to attract and trap the bugs, meaning you won’t have to suffer through any scented chemicals to avoid getting bitten all night long.

9 Backyard Discovery Heritage Steel Grill

Not all grills are built equal, and this Backyard Discovery Heritage Steel Grill ($1,199) is proof of that. Inspired by traditional open-fire cooking, it also features an adjustable height grate that lets you perfectly sear, slow cook, and grill to your liking.

With the grill on sale for $200 right now, customers are also beaming about how well priced this unit is compared to other high-end brands. “The Santa Maria Grill has quickly become my favorite way to cook outdoors,” says one 5-star reviewer. “The heavy-duty build and smooth crank system make raising and lowering the grill grate effortless, giving me full control over heat for perfect steaks, tri-tips, and even veggies. The flavor you get from live fire cooking on this setup is unbeatable—it feels like bringing an authentic Santa Maria experience right to the backyard.”

10 Sun Joe Garden Combo Kit

If you’re already gearing up to get back in the garden, you owe it to yourself to have the best tools on hand. This Sun Joe Cordless 3-Tool Garden Combo Kit ($70) provides practically everything you’ll need to get your yard looking its very best again, including a blower, hedger, and hedge trimmer. The fact that you don’t have to worry about filling them with gas or plugging them in is just a huge bonus.

11 Backyard Discovery Garden Potting Bench & Serving Bar

We love that this Backyard Discovery Garden Potting Bench & Serving Bar ($299) looks so beautiful as is, thanks to its acacia wood construction. But what’s great is that this can function just as well for entertaining guests as it can for tending to your plants—with many customers using it for both purposes.

“Super easy to assemble and looks great,” writes one happy customer. “Use it for potting and also repurposed it for a trail mix bar for a baby shower.”