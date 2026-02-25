7 Best New Dillard’s Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Pick up floral serving pieces, lightweight bedding, bathroom accessories, and more.

Much of the country might be buried in snow this week, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look to warmer days ahead. And what better way to manifest the first days of spring than by giving your home a little warm-weather refresh? Ahead, check out the best new spring decor arrivals hitting Dillard’s stores this week, from pastel-colored dishes and floral serving pieces to lightweight bedding.

1 These beautiful blue dishes

While they could certainly work as your year-round dishes, these scalloped blue dishes from Dillard’s in-house brand Southern Living are especially perfect for springtime. We love the idea of pairing them with sunny-yellow napkins and a vase of daisies. Here’s the full collection:

2 A placemat and napkin pairing fit for a dinner party

Or, pair those new blue dishes with these elegant linens. A set of four napkins is $48, while a pair of placemats is $32. Both are machine-washable.

3 Pretty-in-pink table linens

Does anything say spring more than roses? These pretty pink linens will make even the simplest table pop. Again, a set of four napkins is $48, while a pair of placemats is $32.

4 Gold-trimmed serving pieces that punch way above their weight

Would you be surprised to learn that these gold-trimmed porcelain serving pieces are oven-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe? What about that they’re all under $65? Well, that’s exactly the case with all of these gorgeous dishes from the brand Pampa Bay. Here’s the breakdown:

5 These wicker-illusion bathroom accessories

I love the look of wicker, but it’s a pain to keep clean—especially in the bathroom. So, I was delighted to find out that these sky blue, wicker-looking bathroom accessories from Southern Living are actually textured resin! Grab the full collection here:

6 A California-cool quilt set

Warmer nights are ahead, so swap your down comforter for a lightweight quilt. This Devon Sun Logo Mini Quilt Set from the brand Ugg features a subtle sun print that is the epitome of California cool. The set comes with two pillow shams and is $100 for the full/queen size and $140 for the king size.

7 Festive floral serving pieces

Whether you’re hosting an Easter brunch, a springtime cocktail party, or a more formal dinner, these festive floral serving pieces are sure to set the tone. Best of all, the prices are extremely reasonable: