11 Best New Kohl’s Spring Homes Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

It may not feel like it right now, but spring weather is looming. A bit of advice from your resident shopping expert? Don’t overlook Kohl’s as you make your spring decor shopping circuit. The retailer has a plethora of Easter wreaths, natural wood and seagrass designs, and outdoor decor. Keep reading to shop the 11 best new Kohl’s spring home finds hitting shelves this week—I have my eyes set on the vintage-inspired mirror and fluted wood kitchen bowl.

1 Draper James Throw Blanket

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Draper James is widely known for its high-quality clothing, but the southern apparel retailer also offers a curated selection of bed linens, including this Chenille Throw Blanket (on sale for $34). It’s available in two colorful gingham prints.

2 “Hello” Coir Doormat

Call me crazy, but I love the winter; however, the slush and ice have overstayed their welcome. I’m counting the days until I can “springify” my front door with this cute “Hello” Coir Doormat (on sale for $17). It has a non-slip back for added protection.

3 Goose Decor

For Easter decor, we’re eyeing this Ceramic Goose Sitabout Table Decor (on sale for $7) for our mantles and shelves, and this Goose Night Light (on sale for $17) to display in the kitchen.

4 Green Spindle Side Table

Made from medium-density wood fibers, this Green Spindle Side Table (on sale for $42) has a smooth finish, and it’s warping-resistant. One shopper said it’s “sturdy yet lightweight,” making it easy to maneuver.

5 Antique Brass Mirror

All your photo gallery is missing is this charming Antique Brass Mirror (on sale for $34). It would also make a stylish addition to an entryway or powder room.

6 Natural Fiber Seagrass Rug

Five-star reviewers say this Natural Fiber Seagrass Rug ($500) is made from “durable quality” materials, looks “classy,” and “stays clean and wears well regardless of traffic.” The rug is available in over 25 sizes and 11 different colors.

7 Easter Eggs & Lavender Wreath

Display this Easter Egg & Lavender Wreath (on sale for $53) on your front door, or bring it inside and hang it above your fireplace. It features greenery, lavender sprigs, purple-and-pink speckled Easter eggs, and white berries.

8 Woven Storage Basket

This Woven Storage Basket (on sale for $170) is designed with sturdy carrying handles for added convenience. Use it for quarreling dog toys, knitting supplies, or spare linens.

9 Light-Up Tabletop Spring Gnome

Garden gnomes are quintessential springtime decor, but we’re grabbing this Light-Up Tabletop Spring Gnome for our mantle and shelves. Choose from three colors, pink, green, and blue, all of which are on sale right now for $42.

10 Easter Bunny Throw Pillow

For your couch or reading chair, pick up this pretty Easter Bunny Throw Pillow (on sale for $81). It has a delicate crochet design with white trim.

11 Fluted Wood Decorative Bowl

Stylishly organize your fruits and vegetables in this Fluted Wood Decorative Bowl (on sale for $20), which can also be used as a catch-all bowl for purse essentials.