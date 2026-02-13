 Skip to content

11 Best New Kohl’s Spring Homes Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
February 13, 2026
Fact-Checked
Prices start at just $7.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
February 13, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It may not feel like it right now, but spring weather is looming. A bit of advice from your resident shopping expert? Don’t overlook Kohl’s as you make your spring decor shopping circuit. The retailer has a plethora of Easter wreaths, natural wood and seagrass designs, and outdoor decor. Keep reading to shop the 11 best new Kohl’s spring home finds hitting shelves this week—I have my eyes set on the vintage-inspired mirror and fluted wood kitchen bowl.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Spring Home Finds.

1
Draper James Throw Blanket

throw blankets
Kohl’s

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Draper James is widely known for its high-quality clothing, but the southern apparel retailer also offers a curated selection of bed linens, including this Chenille Throw Blanket (on sale for $34). It’s available in two colorful gingham prints.

2
“Hello” Coir Doormat

spring doormat
Kohl’s

Call me crazy, but I love the winter; however, the slush and ice have overstayed their welcome. I’m counting the days until I can “springify” my front door with this cute “Hello” Coir Doormat (on sale for $17). It has a non-slip back for added protection.

3
Goose Decor

goose decor
Kohl’s

For Easter decor, we’re eyeing this Ceramic Goose Sitabout Table Decor (on sale for $7) for our mantles and shelves, and this Goose Night Light (on sale for $17) to display in the kitchen.

4
Green Spindle Side Table

sage green cocktail table
Kohl’s

Made from medium-density wood fibers, this Green Spindle Side Table (on sale for $42) has a smooth finish, and it’s warping-resistant. One shopper said it’s “sturdy yet lightweight,” making it easy to maneuver.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

5
Antique Brass Mirror

ornate gold mirror
Kohl’s

All your photo gallery is missing is this charming Antique Brass Mirror (on sale for $34). It would also make a stylish addition to an entryway or powder room.

6
Natural Fiber Seagrass Rug

jute rugs
Kohl’s

Five-star reviewers say this Natural Fiber Seagrass Rug ($500) is made from “durable quality” materials, looks “classy,” and “stays clean and wears well regardless of traffic.” The rug is available in over 25 sizes and 11 different colors.

7
Easter Eggs & Lavender Wreath

Easter wreath
Kohl’s

Display this Easter Egg & Lavender Wreath (on sale for $53) on your front door, or bring it inside and hang it above your fireplace. It features greenery, lavender sprigs, purple-and-pink speckled Easter eggs, and white berries.

8
Woven Storage Basket

rattan basket
Kohl’s

This Woven Storage Basket (on sale for $170) is designed with sturdy carrying handles for added convenience. Use it for quarreling dog toys, knitting supplies, or spare linens.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Spring Home Finds.

9
Light-Up Tabletop Spring Gnome

spring gnomes
Kohl’s

Garden gnomes are quintessential springtime decor, but we’re grabbing this Light-Up Tabletop Spring Gnome for our mantle and shelves. Choose from three colors, pink, green, and blue, all of which are on sale right now for $42.

10
Easter Bunny Throw Pillow

sage green bunny throw pillow
Kohl’s

For your couch or reading chair, pick up this pretty Easter Bunny Throw Pillow (on sale for $81). It has a delicate crochet design with white trim.

11
Fluted Wood Decorative Bowl

round wood tray
Kohl’s

Stylishly organize your fruits and vegetables in this Fluted Wood Decorative Bowl (on sale for $20), which can also be used as a catch-all bowl for purse essentials.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family