11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

January 27, 2026
Items start at just $8.
January 27, 2026
Target’s new spring collection has us manifesting sunshine and warmer weather, especially after last weekend’s Arctic storm. The big-box retailer is overflowing with florals, pastels, and handwoven decor, and prices start at just $8. Browse the best new spring home finds hitting shelves at Target right now below.

1
Floral Landscape Wall Art

floral painting
Target

A happy customer said this Floral Landscape Wall Art ($60) from Studio McGee “feels like I’m in a field of wildflowers” and it “exceeds expectations and is elegant, soft, cheerful, just so very pretty.”

2
8-Piece Cabana Striped Floral Comforter and Sheet Set

light blue and white striped bedding
Target

Made from soft, cotton-woven fabric, this 8-Piece Cabana Striped Floral Comforter and Sheet Queen Set ($99 for queen set/$109 for king set) has a stylish horizontal print with ruffled trim. The set includes sheets, a comforter, pillowcases, and shams, as well as a decorative pillow.

3
Tulip Rattan Basket

tulip shaped basket
Target

With a tabletop design, this Tulip Rattan Basket ($15) is perfect for storing stuffed animals, art supplies, dog items, and more. Choose from five colors: Blue, green, ivory, pink, and red.

4
Spring Floral Accent Rug

Target

More than 6,000 Target shoppers have already purchased this machine-washable Spring Floral Accent Rug ($15) in the last month. The flat-pile height is ideal for entryways, kitchens, and other high-traffic areas, plus the latex backing adds extra stability. In terms of size, it’s a little larger than a standard doormat.

5
Ceramic Hexagon-Shaped Accent Table

Ceramic Hexagon-Shaped Accent Table
Target

This Ceramic Hexagon-Shaped Accent Table ($150) is both functional and decorative, and with its petite frame, you can fit it neatly into tight spaces and corners.

6
Sculpted Foliage Pottery

white sculptural vases and bowls
Target

Target’s private home label, Threshold, just dropped a new collection of sculpted foliage pottery, ranging from vases to decorative bowls. Get the entire collection for $82, or collect your favorite pieces as individually priced:

7
Rattan Woven Storage Accent Table

Rattan Woven Storage Accent Table
Target

This 2-in-1 Rattan Woven Storage Accent Table ($120) has a cylindrical body (ideal for small spaces) and a removable top with access to storage, as well as peg legs for elevated support.

8
Elder 2-Door Wooden Cabinet

two-door wooden cabinet
Target

Perfect for foyers, home offices, and sitting rooms, this Elder 2-Door Wooden Cabinet ($300) is designed with slatted doors, curved edges, and built-in shelves for ample storage. Anti-tipping hardware includes.

9
Armoire Cottage Cordless LED Table Lamp

small table lamps with floral shades
Target

Rustic farmhouse meets cottagecore in this Armoire Cottage Cordless LED Table Lamp ($25), with its wooden tiered base and scalloped floral shade. Shoppers say it’s the perfect “mood lamp” and looks best on kitchen countertops and mantels.

10
Tinted Cocktail Glassware

colored wine glasses
Target

Shopping for a housewarming gift or birthday present? We have our eyes set on these gorgeous Tinted Stemmed Wine Glasses ($8 each) and Tinted Cocktail Coupe Glasses ($8 each), both of which are dishwasher safe and come in various colors.

11
Painted Ceramic Vases

pink floral vases
Target

Over 5,000 collective shoppers have picked up this Painted Ceramic Bud Vase ($15) and Painted Ceramic Jug Vase ($25) in the last month.

“I paired it with the smaller matching vase,” said a reviewer who purchased the jug. “I filled it with pink and white silk peonies and the display anchors my kitchen buffet table, giving a happy valentine/spring vibe to the room.”2

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
