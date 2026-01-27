11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Items start at just $8.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target’s new spring collection has us manifesting sunshine and warmer weather, especially after last weekend’s Arctic storm. The big-box retailer is overflowing with florals, pastels, and handwoven decor, and prices start at just $8. Browse the best new spring home finds hitting shelves at Target right now below.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

1 Floral Landscape Wall Art

A happy customer said this Floral Landscape Wall Art ($60) from Studio McGee “feels like I’m in a field of wildflowers” and it “exceeds expectations and is elegant, soft, cheerful, just so very pretty.”

2 8-Piece Cabana Striped Floral Comforter and Sheet Set

Made from soft, cotton-woven fabric, this 8-Piece Cabana Striped Floral Comforter and Sheet Queen Set ($99 for queen set/$109 for king set) has a stylish horizontal print with ruffled trim. The set includes sheets, a comforter, pillowcases, and shams, as well as a decorative pillow.

3 Tulip Rattan Basket

With a tabletop design, this Tulip Rattan Basket ($15) is perfect for storing stuffed animals, art supplies, dog items, and more. Choose from five colors: Blue, green, ivory, pink, and red.

4 Spring Floral Accent Rug

More than 6,000 Target shoppers have already purchased this machine-washable Spring Floral Accent Rug ($15) in the last month. The flat-pile height is ideal for entryways, kitchens, and other high-traffic areas, plus the latex backing adds extra stability. In terms of size, it’s a little larger than a standard doormat.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart and Target Lamps to Instantly Brighten Any Room for Spring.

5 Ceramic Hexagon-Shaped Accent Table

This Ceramic Hexagon-Shaped Accent Table ($150) is both functional and decorative, and with its petite frame, you can fit it neatly into tight spaces and corners.

6 Sculpted Foliage Pottery

Target’s private home label, Threshold, just dropped a new collection of sculpted foliage pottery, ranging from vases to decorative bowls. Get the entire collection for $82, or collect your favorite pieces as individually priced:

7 Rattan Woven Storage Accent Table

This 2-in-1 Rattan Woven Storage Accent Table ($120) has a cylindrical body (ideal for small spaces) and a removable top with access to storage, as well as peg legs for elevated support.

8 Elder 2-Door Wooden Cabinet

Perfect for foyers, home offices, and sitting rooms, this Elder 2-Door Wooden Cabinet ($300) is designed with slatted doors, curved edges, and built-in shelves for ample storage. Anti-tipping hardware includes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Spring Home Finds.

9 Armoire Cottage Cordless LED Table Lamp

Rustic farmhouse meets cottagecore in this Armoire Cottage Cordless LED Table Lamp ($25), with its wooden tiered base and scalloped floral shade. Shoppers say it’s the perfect “mood lamp” and looks best on kitchen countertops and mantels.

10 Tinted Cocktail Glassware

Shopping for a housewarming gift or birthday present? We have our eyes set on these gorgeous Tinted Stemmed Wine Glasses ($8 each) and Tinted Cocktail Coupe Glasses ($8 each), both of which are dishwasher safe and come in various colors.

11 Painted Ceramic Vases

Over 5,000 collective shoppers have picked up this Painted Ceramic Bud Vase ($15) and Painted Ceramic Jug Vase ($25) in the last month.

“I paired it with the smaller matching vase,” said a reviewer who purchased the jug. “I filled it with pink and white silk peonies and the display anchors my kitchen buffet table, giving a happy valentine/spring vibe to the room.”2