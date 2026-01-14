11 Best New World Market Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These items will have you dreaming of warmer weather.

Between the early sunsets and arctic temperatures, the winter blues are in full effect. But it looks like I’m not the only one dreaming of flowers and sunshine. World Market has quietly begun to unveil items from its spring 2026 collection, with an emphasis on floral prints, rattan materials, and bright colors. We rounded up the best new spring items for both indoor and outdoor use—see our top 11 picks below.

1 Checkered Floral Embroidered Throw Pillow

Lean into the rustic farmhouse/cottagecore aesthetic with this sage green, ivory, and yellow Checkered Floral Embroidered Throw Pillow ($45). The intricate pillow case can be removed for spot cleaning—or if the insert needs replacing.

2 Natural Rattan with Flowers Basket

Crafted by hand, this Natural Rattan with Flowers Basket ($55) is a creative storage solution for throws and pillows, kids’ toys, laundry, and shower linens. They may not be tucked away out of sight, but an open-top rattan basket is a prettier alternative to a clunky storage rack.

3 Louisa Faux Rattan Pedestal Planter Collection

Looking to make minor, budget-friendly decor upgrades around your home? You’d be surprised how much of a difference a new plant holder can make. The Louisa Faux Rattan Pedestal Planter Collection blends earthy tones and textures, exuding warmth and simplicity. The Faux Rattan Pedestal Planter ($40) is ideal for succulents and baby plants, while the Black Faux Rattan Pedestal Planter ($60) is for potting floor plants and indoor trees.

4 Soft Touch Faux Tulip Bunch

Shoppers can’t stop raving about this Soft Touch Faux Tulip Bunch ($17), which they say looks “beautiful” and “life-like,” and requires “no maintenance.”

5 White Faux Poppy Bouquet Ring Wreath

Spring is calling, and this White Faux Poppy Bouquet Ring Wreath ($30) will look gorgeous on your front door. The combination of natural jute woven materials and wild flowers adds a charming flair.

6 Blue Ceramic Strawberry Planter

Brighten up your work desk with this cute Blue Ceramic Strawberry Planter ($12). Its compact size means it can also be easily displayed on bookshelves, coffee tables, and window sills.

7 Monterey Bay Wood & Rope Nesting 3-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

According to shoppers, the Monterey Bay Wood & Rope Nesting 3-Piece Outdoor Dining Set ($700) is a “worthwhile” purchase due to its “super cut and versatile design.” Available in black or brown, the set is made from sturdy eucalyptus wood with nautical rope finishes.

As one person pointed out, the chairs “tuck in under the table so you don’t have to worry about them getting dirty.”

“This is on my patio and has upgraded the look tremendously,” says another.

8 Charm Daisy Inlay Glassware Collection

I don’t know about you, but I already have spring on the brain—and it seems World Market does, too. The retailer just dropped its new Charm Daisy Inlay Glassware Collection, which is perfect for serving iced tea and margaritas. The full collection includes:

Charm Inlay Double Old Fashioned Glass ($13 each)

Charm Inlay Stemless Wine Glass ($13 each)

Charm Inlay Tall Glass and Bamboo Storage Canister ($17)

Charm Inlay Short Glass and Bamboo Storage Canister ($25)

Charm Inlay Glass Pitcher ($30)

9 Spring Insect Plates

Speaking of warmer weather, World Market has also debuted its spring dinnerware collection, which includes these gorgeous Multicolor Spring Insect Salad Plates ($40 per set of four) and Spring Insect Ruffled Rim Hand-Painted Appetizer Plates ($9 each). The stoneware is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

10 Produce-Themed Figural Vases

If you’re a collector of kitschy decor or cabbageware, these garden-themed flower and plant vases are right up your alley. Choose from a variety of ceramic veggies, including:

11 Gretta Pink and Ivory Moroccan-Style Dhurrie Print Area Rug

The Gretta Pink and Ivory Moroccan-Style Dhurrie Print Area Rug ($250) is crafted using World Market’s signature CloudPile technology, resulting in a “velvety high pile” and “ultra-plush” touch. It measures six by nine feet.