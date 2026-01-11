11 Best New HomeGoods Spring Decor Finds Just Hitting Stores

From wicker furniture to lamps and faux florals, these HomeGoods spring finds just arrived.

I love the holiday season at HomeGoods, but I have a confession to make: I was a little relieved to walk into my local store in Dresher, PA, this week, and find that the majority of the holiday-related decorations, bedding sets, glassware, and more had been cleared out of the store. Instead, I walked into a refreshed, crisp, and clean space filled with spring decor throughout the home. What are some of the best things I found during my shopping trip? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods spring decor finds just hitting shelves.

1 So Much Wicker

As soon as I walked into the store, I was greeted with an explosion of wicker furniture. All of the pieces gave serious Serena & Lily vibes and made me excited for spring home decor in a major way. These were some of the bigger pieces. FYI, the store can help you choose delivery options if you can’t drive your furniture home.

2 So Many Heart Garlands and Valentine’s Decorations

HomeGoods is going big this Valentine’s Day, filling the aisles that were once Christmas-related with love-inspired decor. I loved all the pink and red garlands and door hangers, not only in heart shapes but also colorful faux blooms.

3 Vibrant Artwork

There is no better time to add some vibrant art to your walls. HomeGoods is a great resource for inexpensive but fun artwork. I always gravitate toward Sapna Shah’s selection. This perfectly framed piece was $24.99.

4 And, This Beautifully Textile Frame

I’ve spoken with many interior designers, and most recommend buying frames at HomeGoods. However, some of the options look cheap. This navy blue linen-style frame looks super custom and designer. I found two of them in my store, $14.99 each.

5 Valentine’s Day Mugs

I love HomeGoods mugs. They are usually around $5 and rotate seasonally. If you are a daily coffee drinker, it is a small price to pay for a little joy each day. There are many Rae Dunn mugs in my store if you are a collector.

6 This Ceramic Lego Man

Every trip, I scour the random decor aisles. My 12-year-old son is a huge Lego builder, so I grabbed this ceramic Lego man for his room, and it is now living on his bookshelf. It was just $16.99.

7 This Scalloped William Morris Lamp on Clearance

I scored this William Morris & Co. scalloped ceramic lamp in the clearance section, carefully checking it for blemishes, but it was perfect and on sale for $135, normally $100 more.

8 These Gauzy Bolster Pillows

I love the upscale and organic look of these gauzy bolster pillows. The color, a seafoamy greenish-blue and cream, is so amazing for spring and summer.

9 Crisp New Sheets

There were also lots of crisp, new bedding sets at the store. I prefer cotton, percale, and linen sheets for spring and summer.

10 Faux Flowers

The faux flower section is in full bloom at my store. There were so many bins of stems, even the real-feel faux flowers, and also arrangements in vases and pots.

11 And, Blue and White Ginger Jars

The ginger jar display was stocked and gorgeous. I always buy these types of ceramic items at HomeGoods, as the selection and prices are usually great.