11 HomeGoods Finds to Refresh Your Home for 2026

These new HomeGoods arrivals will help refresh your home for the year ahead.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Last night I dropped my kids off at sports and made a HomeGoods run. I can honestly report that the store looks completely different from what it did just a few days ago. Nearly every holiday product has been cleared out after major markdowns. The aisles that once housed Christmas decorations now feature new seasonal items, including stunning faux flowers that look shockingly real, Valentine’s Day ornaments and linens, and other decor and home items that feel fresh and new. I did some major damage during the shopping trip and saw many other shopping carts filled to the brim with the store’s latest and greatest products. What should you buy? Here are 11 HomeGoods finds to refresh your home in 2026.

1 New Laura Ashley Comforter Sets

There were so many gorgeous spring bedding sets, ranging from crisp sheets and duvet covers to comforters and cozy blankets. One of my favorites was this Laura Ashley comforter set in this beautiful blue floral pattern. It is what dreams are made of, especially if you gravitate toward grandmillenial decor. The queen set, which includes a flat and fitted sheet, two pillowcases, two shams, and a comforter, is priced at $79.99.

2 This Hotel-Worthy Ralph Lauren Duvet

There are many “meh” duvet cover options at HomeGoods, some of which feel like they are made for discount stores. On occasion, I will find a more one-off type set, like this Lauren Ralph Lauren duvet cover. The crisp cotton set features a timeless trim that reminds me of fancy hotels. The King set is retailing for $59.99. The same set is selling for over $200 at other stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 An Attention-Grabbing Table

I always pay attention to what is displayed at the front of the store, and I certainly couldn’t miss this stunning coffee table. While a lot of the furniture found at discount stores is cookie-cutter, this driftwood table feels very unique and custom. The price is $799.99, but you will pay hundreds more at other stores.

4 So Many Faux Flowers

I am not a huge fan of fake flowers, but HomeGoods convinced me to start buying them. The current selection is pretty impressive. I hate the look of faux plants, but honestly, so many of these looked freakishly real. Some are even “real feel,” where they feel like live flowers.

5 Artwork

There are lots of spring-inspired framed pictures to choose from. I saw lots of flowers, birds, and animals. I always look for prints I like, but also frames that feel upscale. Nothing gives away a cheap piece of artwork like a tacky frame.

6 These LoveShackFancy Looking Pillows

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic remains strong, and HomeGoods continues to meet demand. I really like this gingham ruffle pillow and regret not buying it for my daughter. The memory foam pillow was $34.99.

7 Heart Ornaments

We decided to keep our pink King of Christmas tree up after the holidays and transformed it into a Valentine’s Day tree. I saw this jar of ornaments and immediately threw it in my cart. I used most of them on the tree, then hung the rest on doorknobs and other hooks. The jar was just $24.99, and now that the ornaments are out, is being used for candy.

8 Neutral Candles and Decor

There are lots of neutral items at HomeGoods right now. This includes candles and other decor. I am here for it.

9 OXO Pop Containers

There is no better time to get organized than the start of the year. There were many OXO Pop containers in various shapes and sizes to help declutter your pantry. The prices are right.

10 Gorgeous Lamps

There were tons of new lamps in the lighting aisle, but also great deals on older merchandise. This Morris & Co. scalloped ceramic lamp was on sale for $135, and oozed luxury.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Spring Towels

Don’t forget to refresh your towels for spring. Whether you prefer floral or Valentine’s hearts, there are so many to choose from in the bath linen aisle.