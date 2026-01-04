HomeGoods just dropped tons of fresh New Year finds shoppers are scooping up fast.

On New Year’s Eve, I visited my local HomeGoods store and can confirm that all employees were busy restocking the shelves with fresh items. The holiday clearance section was reduced to just a few aisles, and the aisles that once housed Christmas ornaments and decorations were already displaying new arrivals, including Valentine’s Day decor and spring-inspired items. What are people buying now that 2026 is here? Here are 11 HomeGoods New Year deals shoppers are already snapping up.

1 New Furniture Pieces

There were so many fantastic new furniture pieces. This one hadn’t even made it off the cart! The Tommy Hilfiger artisan-crafted credenza offers excellent storage and style. I couldn’t believe it was just $179.99, as the wicker-and-wood item looks like it would cost triple that.

2 And, These Wicker Mirrors

There were many wicker items at the store, all giving major Serena & Lily vibes for much less than the designer’s prices. I loved these mirrors, which also matched several pieces of furniture. They were $199.99.

3 These Wood and Natural Fiber Decorative Pieces

One of my favorite aisles of the store is the one filled with random decor, like statues, vases, and coffee table books. Most of the items are made of metal and ceramic, but I found a small selection of interesting-looking wooden vases and a wicker globe. These are great for adding a little texture to your shelf.

4 Spring Table Linens

Looking for new table linens? There are many new placemats, table runners, and tablecloths, all perfect for spring or year-round use.

5 Spring Wreaths

It may seem too soon to put up a spring wreath, but it’s never too early to buy one. I love these gorgeous options that I found on the front wall, where the holiday wreaths were just a few weeks ago.

6 Spring Towels

I found many bright and cheery towel sets in pastel colors. I wanted to buy all of these, but they don’t match my bathroom decor. I especially love the strips and woven styles.

7 Gorgeous Sconces

These gorgeous LED battery-operated wall sconces come with a remote control and look so designer, it’s crazy. Each one is just $24.99. The floral lampshade and gold base give it a really upscale look.

8 These Giant Candles

I love these giant 122-ounce candles from Signature by Aroma Essentials. The hand-poured candle is available in a few scents, including Driftwood & Sea Salt, and comes in a gorgeous blue and white jar. Get it for $49.99.

9 Coffee Table Books

I have said it repeatedly: HomeGood is the best resource for coffee table books. There are so many gorgeous books at the store right now, including fashion, travel, and home design.

10 These Avocado Bowl Fillers

I loved this string of acocados, which make an elegant and unexpected bowl filler. They are strung together and look super lifelike. They don’t look cheesy at all and make a great kitchen decor item.

11 Animal Print Throw Pillows

There are tons of new throw pillows at the store. There were a few Magaschoni animal-print pillows that looked highly custom. This one is just $34.99 but retails for $78. The cover feels super thick, and the filling is downy and cushiony.