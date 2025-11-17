Shoppers say these new HomeGoods decor finds are the best fresh arrivals this week.

Are you looking for some new home decorations to jazz up your spaces? Head to HomeGoods. My daughter and I visited the store this week to shop for holiday decorations, and I was delightfully surprised to find so many fantastic home decor finds, ranging from large furniture pieces to candles. What should you shop for before it sells out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Holiday Candles

There are so many holiday candles at HomeGoods. Not only do they smell great, but many of them double as decor. Some come in little house containers, while others have festive lids. All are amazing.

2 Coffee Table Books

Walk into any well-decorated home, and there are tons of coffee table books. Whether you keep them on the coffee table or bookshelves, I love infusing my interests and tastes into my space with a curated selection of glossy books. HomeGoods has a ton of holiday gifts right now, so there are a lot to choose from.

3 European Countryside Decor

There is a big section of “European Countryside” decor, ranging from rustic decor perfect for year-round decorating to holiday-specific items.

4 Faux Fur Pillows and Benches

All I want to do in the winter is cozify my home. Anything faux fur and soft is right up my alley. I loved this assortment of faux fur throw pillows in various shapes, sizes, and colors. And this bench? I want it at the foot of my bed.

5 Ginger Jars and Vases

One of my favorite aisles at HomeGoods is where all the ginger jars and vases live. There are so many gorgeous options for every aesthetic. Here you can find multi-functional items for flowers, kitchen utensil storage, shelf decor, and more. The prices are always reasonable, and the pieces look way more expensive than the price reflects.

6 Throw Pillows

Throw pillows are one of the best items to buy at HomeGoods. I especially love getting seasonal throw pillows there, as they are affordable. Seeing as I only keep them out a few months, I don’t want to spend top dollar on them.

7 And, Holiday Sheets

It’s a Laura Ashley Christmas at HomeGoods. The store is carrying so many bedding sets courtesy of the designer, and I am loving all of them, especially the flannel options. Again, don’t spend full price on holiday sheets you only have on your bed a month or two.

8 Gorgeous Lamps and Side Tables

Always check the furniture section of your store for hidden treasures. I found this lamp that looks precisely like a Restoration Hardware floor lamp for a fraction of the price. And it was hidden behind chairs and sofas. I also love this matching cocktail table.

9 More Coffee Table Books and Faux Books

You can never have enough books. If you like the look of matching books for a shelf, there are also fake books at the store wrapped in twine.

10 There Are Even Great Sofas

I am always shocked when I find a great sofa at HomeGoods, but there is usually at least one there. And, they are shockingly cheap.

11 And, All This Filler

In the decor section, there are also lots of scented vase fillers and these gorgeous chinoiserie candlestick holders. You never know what else you might find at the store!