HomeGoods’ newest Christmas arrivals include stunning decor, ornaments, and festive finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas has fully landed at HomeGoods. My daughter and I hit our local store in Dresher, PA, this week, and the holidays were in full effect. “Why are they already playing Christmas music?” a shopper asked. “It’s not even Thanksgiving.” Apparently, she didn’t get the memo that Mariah Carey hard-launched the holiday season on November 1. Not only is it time to start shopping for holiday decorations, but a lot of the best merchandise is already selling out. Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Christmas finds in stores this week.

1 This Enormous Santa Chair

“Take a photo of me sitting here,” my daughter demanded as soon as we walked into the store. To say this Santa chair is statement-making is a major understatement. At first, I didn’t know if it was even for sale. But, alas, it is. Get it for $599.99 and use it for holiday party photos for years to come.

2 And, This Tiny Letters to Santa Candle

There is an abundance of holiday candles scattered throughout the store. My daughter gravitates toward the ones that double as decor, like this Letters to Santa candle. It is selling for $14.99, compared to double at retail stores.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 These LoveShackFancy Vibe Stocking Holders

If you are into the LoveShackFancy aesthetic, check out the whole Cucakes and Cashmere line at HomeGoods, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. These beautiful bow stocking holders are so pretty, made out of metal and marble. The set is just $16.99.

4 And, These Glass Ornaments

I also love these pastel glass ornaments, also with a LoveShackFancy vibe. The set of four, in pink and minty green, etched in gold and featuring a pretty pink bow, is $9.99. I am doing a pink tree in one of my rooms this year and these will look amazing on it.

5 Oversized Ornaments

These oversized ornaments will look amazing on any outdoor trees, but they are so pretty that I might hang them indoors somewhere. Each is $24.99 and makes a statement in classic holiday style.

6 Holiday Entertaining Items Galore

If you are hosting for the holidays, there are so many amazing finds at HomeGoods. This French bulldog with reindeer ears was in the kitchen section, and would look great on your bar cart, along with many Christmas-themed glasses and serving trays.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 Nativity Sets

There are a few nativity sets to choose from, but they seem to be selling fast. If you see one you like, don’t stall. Just throw it in your cart.

8 Pearl Garlands

I love Rachel Zoe’s holiday collection, as it brings Hollywood glam into your home. These strands of pear garlands will definitely dress up your garlands and trees in high fashion.

9 Lots of Merry Pinkmas

HomeGoods is going big with Pinkmas this year. There are lots of pink-themed decorations, from Santas and gnomes to wreaths and garlands.

10 These Beautiful LED Taper Candles

My daughter has been begging for taper candles. I decided to get her this set of LED wax tapers that run on batteries instead, as they eliminate the danger of a fire. They are from the Martha Stewart collection and are so adorbs for just $12.99 for two.

11 And, This Wreath with a Nutcracker

My daughter was obsessed with this wreath. “It’s like two for the price of one,” she stated, highlighting the fact that there is a nutcracker inside the wreath. It is selling for $79.99.