11 Best New Primark Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

November 6, 2025
Calling all fans of "The Grinch!"
Traditionally, I’ve always been someone who decorates for Christmas the weekend after Thanksgiving. But this year, I’m throwing all caution to the wind and setting up my fake Christmas tree before the big feast. Thus, it goes without saying that I’m already on the Christmas decor shopping grind. Primark just dropped new festive decor, including Pottery Barn dupes and Grinch-themed items, and prices start at just $5.

1
Gold Deer Figurines

gold reindeer
Primark

PSA: Primark is selling dupes for the viral Pottery Barn reindeer carvings for $71 cheaper. The Gold Deer Figurines come in two poses, each retailing for $9. No one will be able to tell the difference.

2
LED Christmas House Ornaments

white and gold ceramic houses
Primark

We spotted these cute LED Christmas House Ornaments for your tree—or mantle, counters, or bookcase. Their flat, sturdy base means they can also be utilized as tabletop decor. They come in two sizes, with prices starting at $7.

3
Ceramic Peppermint Candle Holder

red and white striped candy dish
Primark

How adorable is this Ceramic Peppermint Candle Holder? And you don’t have to spend a lot either, just $5 a piece.

4
Metal Dinner Candle Holder

gold candlestick
Primark

Snag some garland, pinecones, and these Metal Dinner Candle Holders ($5) for your winter holiday tablescape. Insider tip: Tie the display together with colored or patterned taper candles.

5
Gingerbread Scented Candles

gingerbread candles
Primark

These Gingerbread Scented Candles come in decorative jars that can be reused as shot glasses, succulent holders, or jewelry trinkets. A three-pack costs $9.

6
Christmas Faux Foliage Candle Holder

christmas garland candle holder
Primark

What do you get when you combine a mini wreath and a glass ramekin? This cute Christmas Faux Foliage Candle Holder ($10).

7
The Grinch Christmas Cushion

The Grinch pillow
Primark

Guests will get a kick out of The Grinch Christmas Cushion ($18). It’s fluffed for optimal comfort and easy to snuggle up with thanks to its velvety soft fabric.

8
The Grinch Christmas Tree Ornaments

The Grinch Christmas ornaments
Primark

Calling all Dr. Seuss fans! Bring a taste of Whoville to your home with The Grinch Christmas Tree Ornaments ($18). The 25-piece set includes ornaments in the shape of presents, ribbons, bells, and stars, as well as bulbs of the movie characters.

9
Faux Plant Snowman Pot

snowman planter
Primark

A beautiful arrangement of faux pine sprigs and berries lives in this cute ceramic Snowman Pot, which is only retailing for $7. Mini faux plants like these are perfect for the bathroom, home office, and areas that get little sunlight.

10
Cedar & Pine Scented Candle

christmas candle
Primark

If you aren’t into sweet, sugary fragrances like peppermint or cinnamon, opt for this Cedar & Pine Scented Candle ($8) instead. (The candle is also available in a gingerbread scent if that’s more your fancy.)

11
Christmas Bow Photo Frame

red and white bow picture frame
Primark

Christmas gift hack: Whenever I feel like a present is missing a little something extra, I’ll add a photo frame for sentimental value. This Christmas Bow Photo Frame, which can hold a 4×6-inch image, is a great option at only $8.

