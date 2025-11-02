10 Target Retro Christmas Decorations Bringing Back Holiday Nostalgia

From tinsel trees to foil flowers to bottle brush wreaths, these are straight from the '50s.

From tinsel trees and foil flowers to bottle brush wreaths and faux fur reindeer, Christmas decorations in the 1950s and ’60s had an undeniable charm to them. They were colorful, flashy, and fun, and most of them, pretty inexpensive. If you’re hoping to add a bit of nostalgia to your holiday setup this year, Target is selling an unbelievable array of retro Christmas decorations, and they start at just $6.

1. Pre-Lit Fringe Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree

You would’ve been hard-pressed to walk into a suburban American home in the ’50s or ’60s and not see some sort of tinsel-based Christmas decoration, from live trees covered in the shiny stuff to wreaths and tabletop decor made out of it. However, in the ’70s, the material fell somewhat out of popularity when concerns arose about lead-based tinsel.

But now, the material is made from non-toxic mylar and PVC, so you can deck out your home in tinsel to your heart’s content. And we’d recommend starting with this Pre-Lit Fringe Tinsel Artificial Christmas Tree($30), which we could easily see in Don Draper’s mid-century-modern Manhattan apartment.

It’s 26 inches tall and adorned with 36 LED lights that can be set on a timer.

2. Foil Centerpiece with LED Candolier

What we may now view as overly colorful and kitschy was the epitome of style in the 1950s. And when it came to Christmas decorations, one way to lean into the trend was with reflective foil light flowers (also called “light reflectors” or “light blossoms”). Traditionally, they fit around each bulb on a strand of Christmas lights to add extra sparkle and a glowing effect.

Target’s Foil Centerpiece with LED Candolier ($25) perfectly encapsulates that design craze (the sparkly baby reindeer doesn’t hurt, either.)

“This is vintage at its best. rivals far more expensive brands,” gushed one shopper. “It arrived absolutely perfect right out of the box.”

Pair it with the matching Tinsel and Foil Wreath ($25) to complete the look.

3. Faux Fur Reindeer Set

Faux fur reindeer were another staple of mid-century holiday decor, and this three-piece Faux Fur Reindeer Set from Target is only $15.

One shopper who left a review noted that “they remind me of the classic rudolph stop motion cartoon I watched as a kid, which gives a nostalogic feeling to your christmas decor.”

4. Blow Mold Snowman Decoration

When it came to outdoor Christmas decorations in the ’50s and ’60s, it was all about the blow mold. This method of blowing heated vinyl into molds and then painting them yielded decorations that were much cheaper to produce and buy than ceramic or wood figures.

While this Lit Blow Mold Snowman Decoration from Target is made for a tabletop (it’s 18 inches tall), it is not lacking in any of that nostalgic charm. It sells for $20.

5. Battery-Operated Ceramic Christmas Tree

Tabletop ceramic Christmas trees with miniature electric bulbs were another hallmark of mid-century holiday decor. Today, it’s not difficult to find inexpensive reproductions, but we are partial to this Battery-Operated Ceramic Christmas Tree from Target that’s done in the era’s funky white and colorful theme. It’s 14.5 inches high and retails for $35.

6. Sisal Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Set

Alongside aluminum flowers and tinsel, bottle brush was a must-have in any ’50s or ’60s holiday home. The original versions were made out of natural bristles from palm or sisal fibers, which were then dyed in a rainbow of fun colors. Today, many are made from synthetic materials, but these trees from Target are actually constructed of sisal.

The six-piece Sisal Bottle Brush Christmas Tree Set includes trees in descending height (the tallest is 11 inches) in various shades of green. It’s only $15.

7. Bottlebrush Wreath

Flocked bottle brush was also popular, and this $22 Bottle Brush Wreath does the retro style justice. It’s also made from sisal and is 16 inches wide. Note that it’s only suitable for indoor use.

8. Mid-Century-Modern Ornaments

This set of six Mid-Century-Modern Ornaments (you get two of each color) feels like a slightly updated twist on the retro style. After all, they’re part of Joanna Gaines‘ modern-farmhouse line, Magnolia. But just like the old-fashioned ones, they are made out of glass, so beware if you have children or pets.

9. Retro North Pole Decorative Radio

If you’re a fan of A Christmas Story, you know how important the radio was to 1940s life. Bring back a bit of that simpler time with this Retro North Pole Decorative Radio ($30). But it’s not just for looks: The battery-operated radio plays an assortment of fun, holiday recordings.

“This is such a great Christmas decoration/toy! My kids (4 and 6) will turn this on and listen to it like a regular radio. Such a sweet, old-timey feeling about it. Definitely recommend!” shared one happy shopper.

10. Christmas Tinsel Teddy Bear

We’re rounding out the list with another taste of tinsel nostalgia. This Christmas Tinsel Teddy Bear is just $6, which means you’ll have room in the budget to also scoop up the Tinsel Snowman, Tinsel Sleigh, and Tinsel Penguin.