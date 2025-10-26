6 Best New Items From Target’s “Nostalgic” Christmas Line

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whatever your plans are this weekend, drop them. Hearth & Hand just released its Christmas line, and items will sell out—if they haven’t already. For the uninitiated, Hearth & Hand is an extension of Joanna Gaines‘ home and lifestyle brand, Magnolia, designed exclusively for Target. This year, the patterns and designs are all about embodying nostalgia. Here are the items catching our eye, including an Anthropologie dupe!

1. Mini Vintage Glass Ornaments

Join the more than 1,000 Target shoppers who’ve purchased these Mini Vintage Glass Ornaments in the last month. They come in various sizes and shapes with a fluted design, as well as a built-in loop for easy hanging. Priced at just $1 a piece, you can grab the whole 25-pack for just $25!

“Appropriately sized for a mini tree or as filler ornaments on a larger tree,” says one shopper, adding that “most often in the past, we have ordered our small ornaments from Anthro, and these are still less expensive than that.”

2. Artificial Cedar and Cypress Mini Swags

Personally, I like the idea of pinning these mini swags to garland and tinsel, mantles, and photo boards, or you can nail them to the wall as art. Choose from Artificial Cedar with Green Ribbon or Artificial Cypress and Red Berry with Red Ribbon, both of which come in packs of two for $13.

3. Brass Star Tree Topper

Looking for your North Star? Scoop up this stunning Brass Star Tree Topper from Target for just $25. Even if your family doesn’t have a Christmas tree, the tree has a standing base so it can be displayed as decor.

One shopper says it looks “high quality,” despite its affordable price point.

4. Chunky Plaid Throw Blanket

New to Hearth & Hand’s Christmas collection is this Chunky Plaid Throw Blanket ($30), which is both machine washable and dryer safe. It has a fringed trim and plaid pattern in traditional Christmas red, green, and white colors. The blanket is considered midweight, so it’ll keep you warm during a movie marathon but won’t have you overheating.

5. Wood Tree Collar

More and more people are forgoing Christmas skirts for tree collars, which are basically lamp shades for a tree stand. They take up less space than a skirt and usually have a more contemporary aesthetic, much like this Wood Tree Collar ($70). It has a sleek, slated design that adds dimension, but more importantly, it’s collapsible for easy storage when not in use.

6. Mini Plaid Bowls

These Mini Plaid Bowls ($12 for a set of four) are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Use them for grazing on fruits, nuts, and candies, or to serve appetizers.