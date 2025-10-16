7 New Target Lamps That’ll Give Your Room a Cozy Glow

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The temperatures are dropping, days are getting shorter, and I’m officially entering hibernation mode. For the foreseeable future, find me snuggled up on the couch with a pumpkin-spice coffee or glass of red wine, watching an early Hallmark Christmas movie, or reading the latest cozy mystery. I’ve got my collection of soft clothes, fuzzy socks, fleece blankets, and campfire-smelling candles ready. All I need is a soft glow to complete the scene—which is why I’m heading to Target to pick up some of the newest lamps made for cozy season.

1 Vintage Brass Table Lamp

Brass is certainly having a moment this season, and we’re here for all its sophisticated-meets-cozy vibes. This Vintage Brass Table Lamp from Joanna Gaines’ Target line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, looks so much more expensive than its $70 price tag, especially the version with the rich green lamp shade (which, might we add, will look positively festive come the holidays). It’s 23 inches tall and 13.5 inches wide, so it’ll command a nice presence in the room.

2 Brass Fluted and Frosted Glass Table Lamp

My mom got this $30 Brass Fluted and Frosted Glass Table Lamp to use as a little accent/night light on her kitchen counter, and let me tell you, it adds the loveliest soft glow to the room. It’s only nine inches tall, so it would also work well on an entryway table, bathroom vanity, or even as a desk light.

3 Wood Trumpeted Table Lamp

Not into the brass look? This $60 Wood Trumpeted Table Lamp has that earthy, natural feel that instantly warms up a space. However, the oversized sculptural shade gives it a modern edge. This lamp is a great choice for end tables, as it’s slightly smaller, at 13.75 inches tall and 11 inches wide.

4 Mid Tone Wood Floor Lamp

It’s not often you see lighting in dark woods, but this Mid Tone Wood Floor Lamp has a deep, chocolate brown spindled frame that would look great in a library or comfy den.

Some shoppers say it’s a dupe for Pottery Barn’s $400 Larkin Stacked Wood Floor Lamp, but the Target version is $300 cheaper.

5 Marble Book Shelf Lamp

Is there anything cozier than snuggling up with a good book on a chilly fall day? Add to the ambiance by lighting up your reading collection with this Marble Book Shelf Lamp ($60).

“I have similar lamps from Ballard that cost quite a bit more than this lamp and I honestly don’t like them as much as I like this one,” shared one happy shopper. Another wrote, “Well made, good quality, and absolutely gorgeous.”

6 Scalloped Brass Clip Light

Speaking of getting cozy with a good book: I love to read before bed, but the lamp on my nightstand keeps my husband up. To solve the issue, I’ll be getting this Scalloped Brass Clip Light ($20) to affix to my headboard. The adjustable neck makes it easy to position, and I can even move it to a different room.

7 Stick Lamp with Brass Bow

Just like brass is on-trend right now, so are bows, and this Stick Lamp with Brass Bow from Target’s Studio McGee line subtly combines both. The $50 table lamp would be lovely for a little girl’s room, but it’s sophisticated enough for adults, too. “The off-white shade diffuses light with a warm, cozy glow,” reads the product description.