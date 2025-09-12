5 New Throw Blankets From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Decor

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have fond childhood memories of my mom decorating our home with gourd tablescapes, my hand-painted turkey drawings, plush pumpkins, fall-scented candles, and stoop scarecrows. Now that I live on my own, decorating for fall feels nostalgic; however, my New York City apartment doesn’t provide a lot of space. Nor do I want to spend a ton of money on seasonal decorations. Luckily, there’s one simple trick interior designers recommend for cultivating cozy vibes this fall.

To create a warm and homey atmosphere, freshen up your space with snuggly throw blankets and pillows. (My rule of thumb: If it reminds me of my favorite sweater, then it belongs in my home.)

Chris Mitchell, a designer with 720 Studio, said getting your home fall-ready can be as easy as adding a textured blanket or swapping out your regular throw pillows for cushions in seasonal hues.

“Combine different textures of blankets, throws, and pillows that you already have,” he previously suggested in a Best Life interview. “Mix and match patterns and materials to create a visually interesting and inviting atmosphere. You can drape a textured blanket over the back of your sofa or layer cushions with different fabrics for a cozy look.”

Fabrics like wool, cashmere, fleece, sherpa, flannel, and soft cotton earn top remarks when it comes to coziness. However, the color of blankets and pillows also matters.

According to interior designer Kate Fuller, the biggest mistake you can make is loading up your home with fall decor in “super bright colors that don’t appear in nature naturally.” On TikTok, she advised autumn enthusiasts to steer clear of kitschy fall colors like bright reds, bright yellows, and bright oranges.

Instead, you want to lean into “more minimal and conceptual” decor so you “don’t get tired of it in a couple of weeks.”

The best decor colors for fall are “darker and deeper tones,” such as dark purples, maroons, and burgundies. “Those are the ones that are gonna make the biggest impact without being in your face and really keep your decor cohesive rather than overtaking your entire home,” Fuller explained.

One good option is the Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Oversized Blanket from Walmart. The dual-sided blanket is designed with a bubble texture that will bring warmth and dimension to your space. It retails for $23.88.

Walmart has a similar ruched style in brown for $32.24.

If you’re a fan of traditional fall colors, Walmart also has a $20 knit throw available in muted shades of orange, beige, and earthy green that are festive without being an eyesore.

Plaid is also everywhere during this time of year. Target has on-trend plaid blankets starting at $22, as well as matching toss pillows for $25.

Finally, what could be better for sweater weather than wrapping yourself up in an actual sweater blanket? This cable-knit throw from Target is $49.99.