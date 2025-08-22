 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best Bath & Body Works Candles I Bought at the Epic Fall Sale

I scored the 7 best-selling Bath & Body Works candles at the epic Fall Sale.

August 22, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works drops an epic, and I mean more than half-off, sale on its best-selling candles a few times a year. The Great Fall Candle Sale started this week, and the mall brand’s best-selling and cult favorite 3-wick candles, usually $24.95 to $26.95, are all $11.95. I hit the store this week to replenish my supply, and here are the 7 best-selling candles I bought at the sale.

1
Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

Since it is pumpkin spice season, there is no better time to infuse your space with the seasonal scent. The Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice 3-Wick Candle smells like taking a fall walk at your local pumpkin patch, the kind that serves hot apple cider and warm apple cider donuts.

2
Blueberry Maple Pancakes

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works is famous for its food-inspired candles. I am loving Blueberry Maple Pancakes for a kitchen candle, which smells like maple-drizzled blueberry pancakes on a weekend morning. While it smells super amazing, don’t try and eat it.

3
White Barn Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

It seems too early to think about Christmas candles, but since the candle sale is going on, I am stocking up now. White Barn Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle smells like the holidays, but also evokes sort of that transitional season between late fall and early winter, with crisp and fresh notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches, and cedarwood.

4
White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Intense

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

I love floral and fruity scents, but also appreciate a more neutral, woodsy scent, especially in my living room. White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Intense is basically the equivalent of borrowing your boyfriend’s flannel in candle form, with notes of rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender.

5
White Barn Champagne Toast 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

I love the aesthetic of the White Barn Champagne Toast 3-Wick Candle, perfect for celebrating any season of the year. It smells like a fruity, sparkling, bubbly spritzer with subtle citrus notes. “The scent is out of this world, amazing!” writes one shopper.

6
Honeycrisp Hayride 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

I am also a sucker for apple-themed candles, like Honeycrisp Hayride 3-Wick Candle, which will transport you to apple-picking and cider sipping at your favorite orchard. “This candle gives me all the fall vibes I need,” writes one shopper. “Best Smelling Candle you’ll Ever Buy,” writes another. “My all time favorite Holiday smelling candle! I stock up every chance I get.”

7
Cozy Cashmere 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

Cozy Cashmere 3-Wick Candle is perfect for my bedroom, with relaxing notes of smooth lavender, warm vanilla, pink jasmine, and comforting sandalwood. “Makes my house smell like a luxurious hotel,” one shopper writes. “I am so obsessed with this scent,” they continue. “When people come over they rave about how amazing the house smells.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more
