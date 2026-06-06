Shop 11 HomeGoods summer finds that look like Pottery Barn, from area rugs to wood lamps.

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If you aren’t shopping at HomeGoods this summer, you are missing out. The huge home mega-store is filling up with so many fabulous finds for every room and space, indoors and outside. There are also tons of items that look luxurious for less, and even some that give Pottery Barn vibes. If you want classic, sophisticated, and bougie furniture, decor, and linens but don’t want to pay top-dollar prices, we have so many picks you need to check out ASAP. Here are 11 HomeGoods summer finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A Wood and Marble Tower

This gorgeous wood-and-marble tower is definitely Pottery Barn quality, made with high-end materials. It even has a cubbyhole with a door at the bottom to store items you don’t want people to see. Get it for $129.99, a fraction of what you would pay at a name-brand store.

2 The Prettiest Area Rugs

Large area rugs at Pottery Barn are gorgeous and top-of-the-line, but can cost thousands of dollars. There were a bunch of options at HomeGoods that looked straight out of the brand’s catalog, like this blue-and-white option. I was honestly shocked that the handmade Lauren Ralph Lauren wool rug was just $399.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Seersucker Shower Curtain

There were a bunch of chic shower curtains in the bathroom aisle, but this blue-and-white striped seersucker style screamed Pottery Barn to me. It is from Martha Stewart’s near-flawless home collection. There were other classic options in various colors and styles.

4 Apothecary Canisters

The apothecary vibe is all over stores like Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel. These glass canisters will help keep all your bathroom items organized in an elegant style. They can be used for anything: Bath bombs, Q-tips, makeup brushes, cotton swabs, soaps, etc.

5 Outdoor Furniture

There are tons of Pottery Barn-looking furniture sets at HomeGoods right now, including this set of a wood and wicker fold-up table and two stackable chairs. I was actually pretty shocked to see that the 3-piece set, shockingly just $199.99.

6 Pottery Barn Style Beach and Pool Towels

When my kids were little, I used to splurge on Pottery Barn Kids pool and beach towels. I know better now. HomeGoods has similar towels for a fraction of the price, ranging from unicorns and mermaids to more mature, cabana stripes, including this Rachel Zoe set.

7 Beachy Placemats

Pottery Barn basically invented the coastal aesthetic that is so popular right now. This set of linen placemats is so pretty, and really looks designer. They will instantly elevate your tablescape, whether you are planning to use them indoors or outdoors. When they get dirty, just toss them in the wash.

8 Outdoor Planters

Instead of going to Home Depot or a garden store for planters and pots, where you will pay top dollar, head to HomeGoods. They had so many options, in various sizes, shapes, and colors. They are definitely Pottery Barn-looking.

9 This Wood Table Lamp

Pottery Barn lamps are so expensive, but gorgeous. HomeGoods lamps are also stunning, but affordable. The wood used for the base of this lamp, made in India, is so rich and expensive looking, and I love the light linen lampshade. The price? $79.99.

10 A White Desk

If you are hunting for a desk or even a vanity table, head to your store and see if they have this beautiful piece of furniture. I was stunned that it was just $179.99, since Pottery Barn desks that look similar cost more than double that.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, This Gorgeous Bedding

Faking a Pottery Barn bed is easy. Go to HomeGoods and select one of the many bedding options they have, ranging from comforter sets and duvet covers to blankets like this blue-and-white beauty. It was super soft with that coastal vibe and cost just $39.99.