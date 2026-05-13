Shop 11 new HomeGoods finds, from chic Le Creuset cookware to discounted Jura machines.

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If you haven’t been to HomeGoods this month, you are missing out. The home store has so many amazing items in the new arrivals section, many of them perfect for spring and summer. From patriotic Memorial Day decorations and pool floats to keep everyone entertained to everything you need to decorate, entertain, and keep your house cozy, you will struggle to get out of the store without spending lots of money. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods finds flying off shelves right now.

1 A Tulip Pot

There are tons of amazing pots and planters for indoor and outdoor plants. I am always amazed by how pretty yet affordable the options are at HomeGoods, especially compared to my local gardening center, where pots can cost over $100. This yellow tulip ceramic pot is just $19.99 and will brighten things up.

2 A Linen Looking Sheet Set

HomeGoods has restocked the bedding aisles for spring and summer. Gone are the flannel and heavy sheets. In are linen-like and crisp cotton options. This king-size set comes with flat and fitted sheets, two shams in pale blue, and linen-looking textured sheets. Get the set for just $29.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Blue and White Dish Sets

If you want to infuse some summer vibes onto your table, invest in some new dishes. This blue-and-white pattern is giving me West Elm vibes, but for a lot less. It feels super high quality as well. If it’s not your jam, there are other new patterns to choose from.

4 Beach House Art

My daughter has decided that her new big-girl bedroom is going to be “clean girl” and have a beachy vibe. We picked up this trio of framed shells, which looks like it could be from Pottery Barn if the price were higher. The linen backing makes it look upscale, and I love the washed wood frames.

5 A Shabby Chic Quilt Set

There are so many fabulous quilt sets this summer that offer the LoveShackFancy, Serena & Lily, and Pottery Barn look for less. This Shabby Chic set mixes gingham with floral, two of my favorite warm-weather patterns. The full/queen size is under $40.

6 Pool Floats

Bring on the pool weather! HomeGoods has a surprising number of pool floats for everyone in the family, including kids and bougie adults. The prices were so much lower than those at other stores, even Target and Walmart, while the brands and quality were top-of-the-line.

7 Patriotic Decor

Stock up on patriotic decor before Memorial Day. These items are all perfect for the summer holidays, including July 4th and Labor Day, and for celebrating America all summer long. But they will sell out before the end of the month, because they are gorgeous.

8 New Le Creuset Cookware

I know a lot of people hunt for Le Creuset at HomeGoods, especially in the core colors like red and blue. I was shocked to find all of these casserole and cooking dishes in various sizes, all priced well below retail and department store prices.

9 Lightweight Throw Blankets

If you haven’t stored all your warm, fuzzy throw blankets from winter, do so now. Then run to HomeGoods and pick up some new, lighter-colored gauzy blankets instead. They will make such a difference in getting your home ready for summer.

10 Fruit Cups

These are a little different than the viral Anthropologie fruit glasses, but they are perfect in their own right. These are great for outdoors and the pool, made from shatterproof melamine.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 An Upscale Jura Espresso Machine

This Jura Professional espresso machine was locked up in the cabinet. It retails everywhere else for $3,299, but in true HomeGoods fashion, it is a lot less. Get it for $2,499.99 and enjoy the best shots of espresso and lattes galore for years to come.