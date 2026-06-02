11 Best New Aldi Summer Decor Finds Under $15

Shop the best new Aldi summer decor finds under $15, from Americana garlands to a candle warmer lamp.

Every week this summer, Aldi’s Kirkton House label drops something to surprise you. This week it’s a vintage candle warmer lamp with a tulip shade, a beach cloud towel in a stunning blue mandala print, two Americana garlands for Fourth of July, and a 3-pack of wind and waves fragrance sachets—all under $15, most under $10. Add a brown rattan planter and a pot of blueberries and cream hydrangeas and you have the makings of a very good summer porch that proves you don’t have to spend a fortune on summer decor.

1 Kirkton House Americana Pennant Style Garland

Red, white, and blue bunting is the Fourth of July decoration that goes up in two minutes and immediately transforms a porch, mantel, or backyard fence into something that looks ready for a party. This Kirkton House Americana pennant style garland is $6.99—pair it with the ribbon garland below for a layered patriotic display that costs under $14 total.

2 Kirkton House Beach Cloud Towel—Blue Mandala

Beach cloud towels have the oversized, ultra-soft construction that standard beach towels don’t bother with — they’re bigger, thicker, and considerably more pleasant to wrap yourself in after a swim. This Kirkton House beach cloud towel in blue mandala is $9.99 and one of the stronger summer finds in this week’s drop.

3 Kirkton House Faux Coir Doormat—Welcome Stars

Faux coir has the texture and look of natural coir without the shedding, It holds up through foot traffic and outdoor conditions without breaking down or scattering fibers across the entryway. This Kirkton House faux coir welcome stars doormat is $7.99 and a quick front door refresh that’s patriotic without being seasonal in a limiting way.

4 Kirkton House Fragrance Sachets 3-Pack—Wind and Waves

Decor isn’t just what you can see—it’s anything that sets the scene in your home, and fragrance is an invisible design element worth choosing carefully. The Kirkton House wind and waves fragrance sachet 3-pack is a scent that belongs in a linen closet, a car, a gym bag, or any drawer that needs a refresh: clean, aquatic, and not competing with anything around it. Three sachets for $3.99, this is the most unassuming find on this list and one of the most useful.

5 Kirkton House Vintage Candle Warmer Lamp—Tulip Shade

Candle warmer lamps melt wax from the top down using a bulb rather than a flame, which means you get fragrance without burn time and no soot on the walls. The tulip shade gives this Kirkton House vintage candle warmer lamp the kind of antique, decorative quality that makes it look like a keepsake rather than an appliance. It’s $14.99.

6 Kirkton House Single Wick Candle—Rugged Outdoors

Rugged Outdoors is the scent profile that smells like a morning hike rather than a candle aisle—woodsy, fresh, and not trying too hard. At $3.99, this Kirkton House rugged outdoors single wick candle is the kind of impulse add that makes a cart feel complete.

7 Kirkton House Americana Gingham Pillow

A gingham pillow in Americana colors is the seasonal decor piece that earns its place from Memorial Day through Labor Day without ever feeling too specific for any single occasion. This Kirkton House Americana gingham pillow is $6.99. Add it to a porch chair or a patio bench and the whole space looks summer-ready.

8 Kirkton House Americana Ribbon and Natural Garland

The ribbon and natural material version of this week’s Americana garland has a slightly softer, more organic feel than the pennant style above—less bold, more layered. This Kirkton House Americana ribbon and natural garland is $6.99 and the version that works on a mantel or a staircase railing where something with more movement makes sense.

9 Kirkton House 60×102 Blue Floral Indoor/Outdoor Tablecloth

How you set your table conveys intention: do it with care, and people feel welcome. This Kirkton House blue floral indoor/outdoor tablecloth not only handles outdoor conditions without fading or stiffening, it’s also a beautiful canvas for the rest of your tablescape. At $7.99, it’s the kind of find that makes hosting feel easy.

10 Belavi Brown Rattan Planter

Rattan planters have the natural, woven warmth that ceramic and plastic alternatives don’t replicate—more seamless in their surroundings compared to anything more sculptural. This Belavi brown rattan planter is $12.99 and the kind of home and garden find that pulls a porch or a shelf arrangement together.

11 Blueberries and Cream Hydrangeas

You’ll also need something to put inside your planter. A potted hydrangea in blueberries and cream—the color combination that sounds like a dessert and looks like a painting—is the porch addition that makes everything around it look more lush. At $14.99, they arrive in bloom and can brighten any corner of your home, porch, or patio.