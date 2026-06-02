Shop 11 new Aldi outdoor finds under $20, from pool saddle seats to Belavi rattan planters.

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Outdoor season is here! While Aldi might not be the first store that comes to mind to shop for everything for your patio, garden, backyard, and even pool area, the grocery store has been getting in so many fantastic finds at unbeatable prices. There are so many new and upcoming arrivals to help you have fun in the sun this summer. What should you buy before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi outdoor finds under $20.

1 A Pool Saddle Seat

It’s hard to believe you can buy pool toys and accessories at Aldi. The Crane Yellow Pool Saddle Seat, $16.99, is available in Teal, Orange, or Yellow, and is the perfect pool companion, offering hands-free flotation. It is made out of a soft material for great sitting comfort, is durable and easy to clean, and has a convenient carry handle.

2 Goggles for Adults and Kids

Unless you are a competitive swimmer, there is no need to waste lots of money on pool goggles when Aldi sells them for $4.99. Choose from Crane Adult Gray Swim Goggles or Crane Youth Blue Swim Goggles. They are near-perfect dupes of the Speedo Vanquish goggles my kids use for competition.

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3 A Beach Volleyball and Disk Set

Get ready for long days at the beach! This set comes with a Baden Teal Volleyball/Pink Disc and is just $14.99. You can also get a pink volleyball/yellow disc set. The volleyball is great for indoor and outdoor use, while the disc has molded grooves for an easy grip.

4 Banzai Pool Toys

Sell-out risk! The new Banzai Gummy Bear Aqua Summer Toys and Banzai Magical Mermaid Aqua Summer Toys are just $4.99 per set, and some stores have sold out of them already. They provide hours of fun in the pool as kids can race to grab them all.

5 Swim Jam Meat Stick Pool Noodle

You have heard of Slim Jim, but do you have a Swim Jam? The BigMouth Meat Stick Inflatable Pool Noodle, $9.99, is the perfect food-themed pool toy you never knew you needed. There are other styles as well, including Butter, String Cheese, or Big Dill Pickle.

6 An Outdoor Fan on a Tripod

Keep sweat at bay with an outdoor fan. This Ambiano Blue Fan with Flexible Tripod, $9.99, is also available in black or pink and features a flexible tripod and a 360-degree rotatable fan head with 3 fan speeds. It also includes a USB-C charging cable.

7 A Welcome Mat

Regular Aldi shoppers swear by the store’s frugal but durable doormats. Right now, get the Belavi 24″ x 36″ All Seasons Doormat – Welcome Granite mat for $9.99. It is available in four styles, and each has a fade-resistant fiber surface that helps scrape shoes clean.

8 A Glamping Pet Bed Tent

Do you dream of taking your pet camping? Or do you simply need a covered and cozy outdoor space for Fido to lounge? The Heart to Tail Glamping Pet Bed, $19.99, is one of the cutest pet items dropping at Aldi this week. The teepee style is honestly designer-worthy.

9 A Bug Zapper Lantern

The only thing I don’t like about summer is the bugs! If you spend a lot of nights outdoors, camping, or in your backyard, you are going to love the Adventuridge Rechargeable Bug Zapper Lantern. It is landing at stores this week for $9.99.

10 An Outdoor Planter

I am loving all the planters at Aldi this year. This Belavi Brown Rattan Planter is just $12.99, and looks like something you would get at Pottery Barn or West Elm. Just drop your outdoor plant in, and it instantly elevates your outdoor space.

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11 BBQ Accessories

Instead of spending top dollar on all your BBQ accessories, head on over to Aldi. This week, the Mr. Bar-B-Q Steam Clean Griddle Brush and Mr. Bar-B-Q Steam Clean Grill Brush are dropping in stores. Each is $14.99 and will make cleaning up after grill sessions so much easier.