11 Best New Aldi Gardening Finds Under $20

Aldi gardening essentials include planters, decor, and solar lights.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If gardening is your self-care activity of choice, you need to make a pit stop at your neighborhood Aldi this week. The retailer just refreshed its rotating selection of Aldi Finds, and it’s packed with tons of gardening and yard essentials for less than $20. Shop my top 11 picks below, ranging from unique planters to solar pathway lights.

1 3-Tier Wooden Plant Stand

Dedicate each level of this 3-Tier Wooden Plant Stand ($17) to specific plants and their needs. The bottom tier works well for larger plants or those that prefer shade, the middle level is ideal for herbs and smaller plants, and the top tier is perfect for sun-loving or trailing varieties.

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2 Hanging Bird Feeder

Calling all bird whisperers! This Round Bird Feeder ($15) offers a 360-degree viewing and can be installed via a tree branch, lawn stake, or awning post. If you’re into astrology, opt for the Star-Shaped Bird Feeder ($15); its outer perches help attract more birds.

3 Metal Side Table

Place this Metal Side Table ($13) between Adirondack chairs and top it with a small succulent for an easy accent piece. The weather-resistant metal frame puts up a tough fit against the elements, and the slotted surface helps keep rainwater from collecting.

4 5-Pack Solar Flame Pathway Stakes

Illuminate your flower beds with the 5-Pack Solar Flame Pathway Stakes ($12), which emit a warm, flickering glow that resembles a flame. And since they’re solar-powered, you don’t have to worry about running an electric cord through your garden either.

5 “Welcome” Crescent Doormat

After puttering around in your garden, you’ll want to swipe off your shoes at least once—more like twice—before heading back inside. Station this“Welcome” Crescent Doormat ($10) outside your door; its natural coir fibers help prevent dirt and grime from tracking into your home.

6 Tea Cup Planter

Available in Seafoam Green or White, this quirky Tea Cup Planter ($10) is the perfect gift for Alice in Wonderland fans and those who enjoy their afternoon tea outside! Its wide-mouth opening is ideal for small plants or seasonal buds.

7 Butterfly Glass Sun Catcher

As far as gardening decor goes, this Butterfly Glass Sun Catcher ($5) is a gorgeous art prism that can be hung from tree branches, porches, and patio coverings.

8 Bee Ceramic Garden Stakes

Additionally, I also came across these adorable Bee Ceramic Garden Stakes ($7). Their varying heights make it easy to place them throughout your garden alongside plants of different sizes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Summer Kitchen Finds Under $20.

9 House Address Solar Light Stake

This House Address Solar Light Stake ($13) is a smart solution for homes where addresses are hard to see at night. It also provides a soft glow that can help light nearby pathways after dark.

10 Fan with Flexible Tripod

It’s easy to overheat while working under the blazing sun. Stay cool with this handy Fan with Flexible Tripod ($10), whose bendable legs can wrap around garden caddies for onsite cooling support.

11 40-Ounce Thirst Crusher Tumbler

Speaking of which, staying hydrated is also key. Pick up this “Out of Office” 40-Ounce Thirst Crusher Tumbler ($10) for an on-the-go refresher.