11 Best Aldi Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Stock up on the best Aldi finds, including a kayak and BBQ caddy.

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As a longtime fan of Aldi and their affordable prices, that transfers into their Aldi finds, where you’ll find plenty of summer upgrades. The highlight of shopping at Aldi for my fiancé and I is saving the Aldi find aisle for last, looking for exactly what you need that week from fresh floral plants, to collapsible camping gear. They have you covered. Here are 11 of the best Aldi finds for the summer.

1 Hydrangea

Aldi’s summer favorites include a wide range of items, from practical tools and even clothes, to toys and plants. I picked up one of their hydrangeas this week, bright purple and bluish in color, to give to my mother-in-law and she absolutely adored them. They are a great gift or perfect for planting in your yard.

2 Belavi 15-Inch Plant Stand

A decorative plant stand can add a lot to a space, incorporating some big or small pops of green throughout your home. Whether it’s outside on your porch, or in your living room, adding a little bit of height can add some depth to your plant display, making it look lively and full.

3 Adventuridge Wood Wool Firestarters

If you love having summer bonfires, or let’s face it the real reason you have a fire (tons of s’mores), these fire starters are a far better solution than pouring gasoline on the fire to get it going (we’ve all been there, let’s be honest). They’re great to travel with for your next camping trip or just keep at the house for when you want to have an impromptu bonfire night after swimming in the pool all day.

4 Belavi Large Solar Fire Bowl

Adding some color with this decorative solar fire bowl adds a little something to your space. No cords necessary, this gives the table some soft lighting without cumbersome wires or the need for batteries.

5 Adventuridge Collapsible Camping Cot

Ideal for your summer camping trip, this collapsible camping cot comes in handy, so you’re not having to sleep on the ground. You can still enjoy all of the activities of camping like fishing, hiking, and ending the night by the fire without having to sleep on the ground and wake up tired.

6 Range Master BBQ Caddy

When you’re carrying a plate of perfectly seasoned steak that you don’t want to drop or a couple packages of hotdogs, having everything in a caddy that you can grab and go for the grill is handy. Whether you’re gifting it for Father’s Day or using it for yourself, this barbecue caddy is the perfect Aldi find for the summer.

7 Belavi Sand Ombre Decor

These beautiful sandy, ombre decor pieces blend into your current decor while adding just a subtle touch of color. This decorative summer design is perfect for placing plants or other items inside, blending flawlessly into your outdoor display. The gradient color and sandy texture makes this look far more pricey than it is.

8 Belavi Bird Drinking Trough

If you like feeding the birds, don’t forget to leave them water to bathe in and drink. This adorable little bird drinking trough is the perfect way to remind your feathered friends to stay hydrated and cool this summer, easily incorporated into your garden display.

9 Belavi Flower Roller

It’s easy for some plants to get really heavy and hard to move around. These rolling planters are perfect for gardening season if you have things that you want to move from side to side on your patio, depending on the sunlight distribution throughout the day. Those juicy tomatoes are going to get massive this year!

10 Hydro-Force Cove Champion X2 Kayak

You don’t have to spend a couple hundred dollars on a kayak or figure out how to get it into the car to take up paddling. This inflatable version on sale at Aldi can fit two people and is easy to transport.

11 Aldi Insulated Collapsible Box

If you’re packing for a park picnic, concert tailgating, or need some snacks to stay cold during your road trip, these insulated storage boxes come in handy. They are collapsible and easy to transport and keep in your trunk.