7 Costco DIY Home Upgrades That Look High-End

Shop 7 Costco DIY home upgrades, from acoustic wall panels to Yardistry greenhouses.

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Sure, Costco is a great place to shop for everything from food and drinks to furniture and home decor. But the warehouse also offers many opportunities to save big on home improvement projects and DIY projects. Recently, a few items in particular have gone viral, with shoppers claiming to save tons of money with easy do-it-yourself projects all around the home. From deck tiles to soundproof wall panels, there are so many fun ideas that will elevate your home and maybe even increase its value. Here are 7 high-end Costco DIU home upgrades.

1 Accoustic Wall Panels

All the Costco influencers, including Costco Savvy, shared about the Artika Sonolok acoustic wood wall panels. “Fan favorite for a reason… They add a modern wood slat look and help reduce echo and noise. Each box comes with 4 panels and covers about 15.5 sq ft in a walnut finish. Such an easy way to elevate any wall in your home!” she wrote.

2 A Hedge Panel with Lights

Costco New shared a fun outdoor project. “Check out this LED hedge wall panel it covers 10.7 sq ft, works indoors or outdoors, and comes with 100 LED lights and 8 different modes. Perfect for fences, patios, privacy walls, or even a cute accent wall. I love how it instantly upgrades any space and adds a little glow,” they wrote.

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3 Deck Tiles

Costco Savvy shared DIY deck tiles. “Costco brought back a DIY favorite! 🤩 The Golden Select DIY composite deck tiles are perfect for patios, balconies, or any outdoor space. Each box comes with 8 tiles (12″x12″), snaps together easily, has a grooved slip-resistant surface, and is weather, mold, and mildew resistant. Such an easy upgrade! This is such a perfect find for a quick patio refresh,” they wrote.

4 Under Cabinet Lights

Costco Savvy also shared about under-cabinet deck lights. “Found these Infinity X1 lights at Costco and had to bring them home! 3-pack, remote included, rechargeable, magnetic, and super easy to install… no wiring needed! You can turn them on with the remote or use the motion sensor option, which is so nice. Obsessed with how they look under my kitchen cabinets!” they wrote.

5 Any of the Yardistry Greenhouses

Every year the Yardistry greenhouses are a hit. Meg Acuna shared a post of her unit, four years after getting it. “Thinking about getting the viral @costco @yardistry.structures greenhouse this year? Here’s what it might look like after four years. My verdict? Not bad! Totally worth the money, as I get lots of use out of it every year as a greenhouse (and a she shed in the off season) but there are a few things I wish we’d done differently!” she wrote. Her tips? “Make sure to take the self-venting mechanism out during the winter. Consider sealing the windows with more than just the included tape (I wish we’d done this to reduce the fogging after several years! Don’t be like me, paint your pieces BEFORE you caulk them together for a cleaner finish.”

6 A Utility Sink

Why get a utility sink from a contractor when you can do it yourself? “This stainless steel utility sink at Costco is such a game-changer!😍 Perfect for muddy boots, messy laundry, or even giving your pup a bath 💦 Seriously solid build with a pull-out faucet, shelf, and adjustable feet. A Costco find you didn’t know you needed!” Costco Savvy wrote.

7 A Big Storage Rack

Costco Savvy also shared about an easy storage solution for your basement or garage. “Spotted this 20-bin storage rack at Costco and it’s honestly a game-changer for garage organization! 👀 👏 Heavy-duty steel, tons of storage, and each shelf holds up to 50 lbs. This would clean up clutter so fast,” they wrote.