11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Under $15

Shop the best new Dollar General decor finds under $15, from a Martha Stewart candle to runner rugs.

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Dollar General’s home section rewards the shoppers who look past the paper towels and snack aisle to see what else is in store. And if you know what to look for, you’ll find plenty of home goods to make the trip worthwhile. The current decor drop includes a Martha Stewart candle, two runner rugs, a wall shelf with hooks, a curtain rod, ceramic lanterns, a eucalyptus sea salt candle, and a fleece throw—the last of which might be the most surprising find on the list for just $1.80. All of it under $15, most of it under $10. Here are eleven items worth grabbing before stock runs out.

1 Martha Stewart Everyday Scented Jar Candle—Jasmine Magnolia, 9 oz

Martha Stewart’s home fragrance line has always punched above its price point, but even at twice the price, this jasmine magnolia 9-oz candle would be worth the purchase. This Martha Stewart Everyday scented jar candle is the kind of home fragrance find that gets used daily rather than saved for guests—light enough for spring and summer, recognizable enough in quality to draw a comment. It’s $5.

2 Ceramic Lantern

Ceramic lanterns have a warmth and weight that metal and plastic alternatives don’t replicate—they sit on a surface rather than just resting on it, and they hold a candle in a way that actually diffuses the light nicely through the material. These ceramic lanterns, available in orange and yellow citrus theme, are $6 each — a strong mantel, shelf, or porch find at that price.

3 Hartford Runner Rug—19.5×50 Inch

Runner rugs are the entryway and hallway category where most people either overspend or under-buy. This Hartford runner in assorted patterns for just $14 means you can stop cutting corners. This Hartford runner rug is 19.5×50 inches—the right size for a narrow entryway, a hallway, or in front of a kitchen sink where a full area rug would be too much.

4 True Living Polytop Doormat—18×24 Inch

Polytop construction gives a doormat more durability and weather resistance than standard coir—it handles foot traffic, rain, and outdoor conditions without breaking down mid-season. This lemon print True Living polytop doormat is $6 and the kind of practical front-door refresh that’ll brighten your spring and carry you through summer.

5 True Living Coir Mat—18×30 Inch

Natural coir fiber traps dirt and moisture more effectively than synthetic mats, which is why coir doormats have outlasted every attempt to replace them with something more modern. At $10, this True Living coir mat is another solid front porch or back door find that holds up through the whole season.

6 Comfort Bay Silver Finial Single Curtain Rod—28-48 Inch

A curtain rod with finial ends reads more finished than a plain rod. The detail is small but visible, and it gives a window treatment a more deliberate feel. This Comfort Bay silver finial curtain rod extends from 28 to 48 inches and covers most standard window widths. It’s $8.

7 Comfort Bay Fleece Throw Blanket—50×60 Inch

$1.80 for a cute fleece throw? Nope, that’s not a typo. This 50×60-inch Comfort Bay fleece throw blanket comes in assorted colors and is the most surprising find on this list by a significant margin—at this price, you should probably buy several for your guest room, den, or outdoor seating area.

8 Encore Home Decor Wall Shelf with Hooks

Display space on top, hanging storage underneath—a wall shelf with hooks is the entryway and mudroom upgrade that solves two problems with one installation. This Encore wall shelf with hooks comes in assorted styles and is the highest price point on this list at $15, which still comes in well below comparable shelves at specialty home stores.

9 Comfort Bay Microfiber Bath Mat—17×26 Inch

Microfiber bath mats absorb quickly and dry faster than cotton, which means less time damp on the floor and less likelihood of mildew developing through the season. This Comfort Bay microfiber bath mat is 17×26 inches—standard bath mat sizing—at $6. A practical bathroom upgrade with no deliberation required.

10 Ring Lattice Runner

Lattice patterns in a runner format add geometric structure to a floor without the visual weight of a full area rug. This ring lattice runner in assorted colorways is $14—a second runner option that skews more contemporary than the Hartford above, useful for anyone looking for something with more pattern interest.

11 True Living Eucalyptus Cove 3-Wick Candle—Eucalyptus, Sea Salt, Tonka, 13 oz

Eucalyptus, sea salt, and tonka is a scent combination that leans coastal and slightly sophisticated—the kind of home fragrance profile that people notice and ask about. Thirteen ounces in a 3-wick format means strong throw and a reasonable burn life. This True Living Eucalyptus Cove 3-wick candle is $7—the best fragrance value on this list.