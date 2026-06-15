Shop 7 new Lowe's patio decor finds, from stackable Adirondack chairs to retro coolers.

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Lowe’s is best known as a home improvement store, selling items like paint, tools, wood slabs, tiles, and gadgets galore. However, the super store is also a great resource for home decor, both indoors and for all of your outdoor spaces. Now that we are well into June, there are so many fantastic items to decorate your patio on a budget. What should you shop for to score the best items at the lowest prices? Here are the 7 best new Lowe’s patio decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Adirondack Chairs That Are Stackable

I love a good Adirondack chair, especially an affordable one. The Adams Manufacturing RealComfort Stackable Teal Resin Frame Stationary Adirondack Chair with Solid Seat is a shopper favorite for $24.98. “These plastic chairs are fantastic – survive the weather, easy to clean, don’t get too hot, love the accent color(s)!” writes one.

2 An Amazing Grill

The Monument Mesa 405BZ Stainless Steel 5-Burner Infrared Liquid Propane Gas Grill 1-Side Burner is a great value at $449, according to Lowe’s shoppers. “First is the quality build, all corners are built so the cover doesn’t snag when installed or removed the lid is solid and helps retain the heat, the variable heat controls allow low or very high heat. the quality stainless will last for years. The searing station in the middle is priceless,” writes one.

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3 A Blue Indoor/Outdoor Planter

Are you on the hunt for a statement-making pot? The allen + roth Round 9.6-in W x 9.6-in L Blue Glazed ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Planter is a stunning option for housing larger plants. “Beautiful color and nice heavy planter,” a shopper writes about the $34.98 item.

4 The Perfect Patio Planter

Transform your patio into a gardening space with the Greenes Fence 24-in W x 48-in L x 31-in H Natural Cedar Cedar Raised Planter Box, perfect for growing all your produce or flowers this summer. “Easy to assemble, looks good and works very well,” writes a shopper. Don’t forget to get all your plants while you are at it.

5 A Retro Drink Cooler

The Permasteel 80 Quart(s) White Insulated Beverage cooler is a retro patio cooler that shoppers are obsessed with for outdoors. “We love the 80 quart standing cooler with wheels. It kept the drinks cold and ice solid for 24 hours and looked like it would for days if needed,” one shopper writes.

6 An Outdoor Dining Set

The allen + roth Clearbrook Rectangle Outdoor Dining Table 40-in W x 70-in L with Umbrella Hole is so pretty for outdoor dining. “Very nice table, well made and sturdy. The coloring and wood grain is very pretty, nice neutral color. Very easy to assemble. Only 4 pieces counting table too. Takes 12 screws and Allen wrench supplied. Loosely assemble legs and then cross brace, tighten cross brace and then legs. Flip table over and you’re done! Was very well packed and secure. Underside of table has cross supports welded in and umbrella goes through table and then through cross beam for additional support. Very pleased with table!” writes a shopper.

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7 A 3-Piece Patio Rocker Set

I also love the allen + roth Ivy Meadows 3 -Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Blue Cushions, which comes with two rockers and a table. “These chairs are so comfortable and the fabric on the chairs is very waterproof, the table is just the right size for having snacks and drinks for two,” a shopper writes.