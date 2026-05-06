11 Best New Lowe’s Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

There are appliances, patio furniture, and a ton of fantastic Mother's Day gifts!

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We’ve been hitting up Lowe’s all spring long to pick up some of their truly fantastic home finds, hardware deals, and more. But as we push into a new month, the home improvement powerhouse is taking things to the next level with its latest drop of debut products we absolutely love. Perhaps most importantly, there’s no shortage of can’t-miss Mother’s Day gift options, along with the well-priced patio furniture, smarthome gadgets, houseplants, and more that always keep us coming back. Without further ado, here are the best new Lowe’s finds that are flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting in May.

1 Fiskars Ergo Garden Hand Tool Kit

Now that we’re fully back into yardwork season, you might’ve noticed that some of your tools have gone missing over the winter (or are simply in need of replacing). In that case, a Fiskars Ergo Garden Hand Tool Kit ($27.98) can get you back to tending to your beds in no time, complete with a trowel, shovel, and hand rake at a fantastic price.

2 Ninja Professional XL Blender

It turns out that Lowe’s is a solid resource for countertop kitchen appliances! And as we push further into warmer weather, you’re going to want to have a Ninja Professional XL Blender ($89.99) on hand. It’s ideal for everything from smoothies to frozen drinks, and even helpful cooking prep for chopping or emulsifying ingredients.

“I use this device quite often, if not daily,” writes one customer in a 5-star review. “Minimal noise, durability, and the safety features on the lids I ordered for it to function are amazing. I love the different attachments and sizes, especially for smoothies, and I can just put a lid on and take it to go.”

3 Kobalt Portable Mini Toolbox

As you can probably tell by now, the Best Life team is all about organization systems—especially if they’re stylish. That’s why we love this Kobalt Portable Mini Toolbox ($16.98), which is not only perfect for stashing tools, but can also double as a place to store cosmetics, art supplies, jewelry, and so much more, all with a nod to tinkering and handywork. And with a wide range of available colors, it’s also the kind of unique gift that’s perfect for Mother’s Day.

4 Kobalt 158 -Piece Pink Household Tool Set

Speaking of super practical yet truly unique gifts for mom (or even recent grads moving into their first apartment or dorm), it’s hard to think of a better option for anyone who loves tinkering and DIY projects than this Kobalt 158 -Piece Pink Household Tool Set ($59.98). It’s the ultimate starter kit, complete with all of the essentials that just so happen to be decked out in unique colors!

Looking for something even more ample? There’s the 158-piece homeowner upgrade, too!

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Discounts Starting This Week.

5 PURIFY Towel Warmer

We’re all about trying to recreate that spa experience at home. That’s where a PURIFY Towel Warmer ($59.97) can come in extra handy, getting your bath linens and robes nice and toasty in just one minute. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $40 off!

“Who doesn’t love a warm cozy towel when you get out of the shower?!” writes one happy customer. “This little warmer is perfect for our small bathroom, and it’s a great addition in the chillier months. I like the 3 different temp settings and the timer, just in case I forget to turn it off.”

6 LiveTrends Mama Dukes Haworthia 3-Pack

In yet another example of fantastic Mother’s Day finds, we love the look of this LiveTrends Mama Dukes Haworthia 3-Pack ($24.98). More than just your typical tiny planters, it’s the perfect tiny houseplant pick that’s perfect for windowsills, bedrooms, bathrooms, and entryway tables.

7 ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera

The process of converting your devices into a smarthome system can feel daunting at first. But thankfully, products like this ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera ($159.99) are both well-priced and easy to install, according to customers.

Shoppers especially love that it can communicate with other devices throughout the house to provide a crystal clear picture of who’s at the door, including thermostats.

“Great video quality, smart features, and sleek design,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The Ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera delivers crisp footage, reliable alerts, and smooth integration with Alexa and Ecobee devices. Setup was easy, and the app is intuitive.”

8 Lowe’s Majesty Palm Houseplant

Sometimes, it can pay to go a little bigger when adding greenery to your home. This Lowe’s Majesty Palm Houseplant ($24.98) is one of our favorite low-maintenance picks that will bring an elevated look to any room you put it in! There’s a reason they call them a “parlor palm,” after all.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Deals Starting Right Now.

9 Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Being able to idly pass time with friends and family on your patio or by the pool is part of what makes spring and summer so great. You can facilitate this with an Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($498), which we think is one of the better-looking patio finds out there this season.

Complete with two comfy yet sturdy steel frame rocking chairs and a center table, it’s the perfect setup for chats over morning coffee, early evening spritzes, and everything in between. “Great quality for the price, and we’ve already had several guests compliment them,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Would definitely recommend if you’re looking for durable outdoor seating.”

10 Suncast Cabana Patio Bar

Ever dream of owning your own bar with plenty of regulars? Well, instead of going through the entire process of opening a business, you can at least cosplay as Cheers with this Suncast Cabana Patio Bar ($1,899). The 8′ by 7′ unit has 362 cubic feet of space, including storage shelves for your bottles and ingredients and a sitting bar for your “regulars.” You can also easily attach it to an electrical outlet to power your appliances inside!

11 iRobot Roomba 405 G185 Combo Robotic Vacuum

The advent of new technology is supposed to make our lives easier, and if you ask us, very few inventions do that quite like the iRobot Roomba 405 G185 Combo Robotic Vacuum ($399.99). This handy mechanical helper not only mops, but also automatically changes out its dirty chambers, turning the never-ending task of floor tidying into a completely automated event!

“This has to be the coolest gadget in my home,” gushes one customer. “It will always blow my mind how this robot vacuum/mop knows how to map out your home so it doesn’t crash into walls or anything. My floors look and feel clean at all times. It fits nicely in its own little spot in the living room, and it’s easy to assemble. Awesome product!”