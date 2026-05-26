11 Best New Costco Summer Home Finds Right Now

Find the best new summer patio essentials and home upgrades at Costco.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

True fans of Costco know that the warehouse offers far more than just groceries in bulk. The summer brings in unique, seasonal finds that shoppers get excited about. From patio essentials to give your outdoor space some love, to new lighting options to leave the room feeling inviting, here are some new items to integrate into your decor as the weather warms up.

1 Outdoor Entertaining and Patio Finds

Costco’s outdoor patio and entertaining arrivals are made specifically to make outdoor spaces feel less like a place to go five minutes a day to water your plants, and more like an extension of your house. These stylish upgrades will make your backyard a place that you wanna hang out.

Summer means more time outside, and having essentials on hand for pool days and bonfires. Their new s’mores kits are perfect to have in the cupboard for an impromptu night by the fire.

3 Ninja Kitchen FlexFlame

With the season comes tons of grilling. Whether you’re throwing hotdogs on the grill for a party, splurging on some ribeyes, or grilling some fresh vegetables from your garden, having the proper tools makes it easy and stress-free.

4 Gorilla 20 Bin Rack

Get right into organization mode and skip the step of buying one or two bins at a time. Organize your garage this summer with a 20 bin rack to keep everything tidy, and easy to grab outside. From yard decorations to kids toys, you’ll fill these bins in no time.

5 Palladium Golf Practice Putting Mat

Gearing up for golfing season, practice your putting for those moments that are really on the line with a Palladium Golf Practice Putting Mat. About 10 feet long with a wooden ball return track, it’ll get you ready for those crucial final moments during a round with your friends.

6 Grill Pack

Just like having the right grill is important, having the right seasoning or sauce is crucial. Complete with a barbecue sauce and sweet and tangy dipping sauce, this kit has seasonings that can help elevate your burgers or steaks during the summer.

7 Melamine Lazy Susan

This Melamine Lazy Susan dip tray is perfect for putting out on the patio table when you have guests over during the summer. No more having to pass around dips or snacks, you can simply just give it a little push and have what you want in front of you.

8 KidKraft Play House

The KidKraft play house will have your kids actually wanting to spend time outside and not in front of the TV. It has a little kitchen, a tiny picnic table so they can host their own parties, and even a little mailbox.

9 Kettle Smoker

This Kettle Smoker allows you to add that intense, smoky flavor to your food without having to pay hundreds of dollars for a smoker that takes up a ton of room in your garage. Plus, it’s fun to experiment! I once had a friend smoke doughnuts and honestly, they weren’t bad.

10 Family Lounge Pool

Putting in a pool is not only a huge expense, but it adds a lot of chores to the list to maintain it. Cool off with a family size lounge pool in the summer that’s easy to drain and reuse, no chlorine needed.

11 Packable Chair with Sun Shade

For the beach, pool days, parks, and even sporting events, Costco shoppers can grab one of these packable chairs to keep in their car. With features like a cupholder, a water resistant seat, and SPF protection, these are great to have on hand.