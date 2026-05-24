7 Best New Costco Patio Finds Selling Fast

Shop 7 new Costco patio finds, from chic Yeti cooler dupes to the Ninja FlexFlame grill.

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Is your patio or desk ready for summer? If not, it’s time to make a trip to your local Costco. The warehouse is filled up with so much summer merchandise, including outstanding outdoor furnishings and decor. Whether you need patio furniture to fill up a space, plants to liven it up, or coolers to keep drinks cold all summer long, the warehouse has it all. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 7 best Costco patio finds selling fast.

1 A Beautiful Outdoor Patio Set

Costco Buys shared about a stunning outdoor set from Henredon furniture, the Annalise 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set, “and if you have been looking for a backyard upgrade that actually looks and performs like a high-end set, this is it!” they wrote. :Henredon is a premium furniture brand and getting a set like this at Costco for $1,899.99 is genuinely one of the best outdoor furniture values I have seen! Every single detail on this set is built to last and built to impress! You get a rust-resistant powder-coated aluminum frame, all-weather hand-woven resin wicker detailing that adds so much texture and character, and the cushions are covered in Sunbrella fabric which is resistant to stains, mildew, chlorine, and fading so your outdoor space stays looking incredible no matter what the season throws at it!”

2 A Yeti Cooler Dupe

I love Yeti coolers, but they aren’t cheap. If the name-brand version isn’t in your budget, head to Costco. “We LOVE this Yeti Dupe! Why pay triple the price when you can pay $159,” Costco Twins shared about the Igloo Yukon, a new arrival. “Nothing cooler than coolers!!!” a follower commented.

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3 Tropical Plants

Costco Savvy shared about some gorgeous tropical plants. While they are indoor plants, you can keep them out during the summer. “Costco brought out these beautiful 10-inch indoor tropical plants in baskets!🪴 A variety of options to choose from and perfect for adding a little greenery to your space at home!” they wrote.

4 An Outdoor Dining Set

Costco Buzz shared a “Costco clearance deal alert” on the AGIO Nicolet 7-piece high dining set with fire table “now just $1200,” they wrote about the time, originally $1729.99. “Such a beautiful setup for patio season, backyard dinners, and outdoor entertaining. Clearance deals like this usually sell out FAST. Price may vary by location – 📍Oklahoma City.”

5 An Electric Pressure Washer

Costco Chika shared a gadget to clean your patio. “This PSI Electric Pressure Washer now at Costco is the cleaning sidekick you didn’t know you needed! With a 30+ ft power cord, 25 ft hose, and wall mount included, this makes tackling patios, driveways, cars, outdoor furniture, and those messy cleanups SO much easier,” they wrote.

6 A Glass Drink Dispenser

Elevate patio parties with a drink dispenser. “Hosting season just got prettier 💐 This gorgeous glass beverage dispenser on a ceramic stand is now ON SALE at Costco! Holds up to 2.2 gallons and is perfect for brunches, BBQs, parties, and entertaining in style 🥂✨ Run before this deal pours away!” Costco Chika wrote.

7 And, the Greatest Ninja Grill

Ninja has done it again with this amazing grill. “Roasting with it tonight! The @NinjaKitchen FlexFlame Costco bundle includes the expandable roast rack, premium half-griddle, 16″ pizza stone, and premium grill cover! Go get yours,” Costco Hot Finds shared.