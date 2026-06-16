11 Best New Hobby Lobby Summer Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Shop the best new Hobby Lobby summer finds for June, from a pool floatie to a jumbo four-in-a-row.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby’s summer section is running at full capacity this June. Right now, you’ll find a summer-scented candles next to yard-ready games for the kids, a striped dog shirt, goodies for your next trip to the pool, and a multi-use sports net with a carrying bag—and that’s just the beginning. The store’s latest finds go way beyond arts and crafts to include everything you need for a summer to remember. These are the 11 top products worth adding to your cart, before someone else does it first.

1 Lagoon Blue Chill Out Chair Pool Floatie

This Lagoon Blue Chill Out Chair pool floatie actually supports the whole body in a seated position rather than just floating limbs in different directions. At $10.99 it makes staying in the water all afternoon a realistic plan rather than an aspirational one.

2 Little Bees Dish Towels

Bee motif kitchen textiles have established themselves as a cottage and farmhouse staple, and a set of Little Bees dish towels makes for the perfect kitchen refresh. They cost just $7.99 and change how a counter looks without changing anything else.

3 Summer Nights Wax Melts

Next, a Summer Nights wax melt that fills a room with a seasonal scent every time the warmer is on. The lowest price point on this list, it’s also the one most likely to be purchased in multiples without a second thought. They’re $1.99.

4 Pink Inflatable Pool Lounge

A seated pool floatie is made for socializing. The reclined version is for true relaxation. This pink inflatable pool lounge has the reclining, full-body support format that turns pool time into something that resembles an actual rest. It’s $10.99.

5 Multi-Use Sports Net with Carrying Bag

A multi-use sports net that packs into a carrying bag means you can bring one bag, and decide once you get where you’re going whether the game is volleyball, badminton, or pickleball. This multi-use sports net with carrying bag is $23.99 and the most versatile outdoor game find in this week’s drop.

6 Summer Nights Ribbed Jar Candle

The Summer Nights scent in a ribbed jar candle format is the home fragrance piece that works as both a scent source and a decorative object. The ribbed glass gives it a texture that looks good on a shelf even when it’s not lit. This Summer Nights ribbed jar candle is $8.99.

7 Bluey Pool Time Playset

Bluey is made for kids, but enjoyed ’round the world by parents, too. The Bluey pool time playset is equally fun for the family: It’s $20.99 and the gift that lands immediately — no assembly anxiety, no batteries required, immediate summer-themed play.

8 Striped Summer Dog Shirt—Large

A seasonal dog shirt? That’s the rare pet wardrobe item that exists at the intersection of function and commitment to the bit. This striped summer shirt is $8.99, and the perfect summer outfit for the dog that has its own Instagram account.

9 Blue Summer Tote Bag

A blue summer tote from Hobby Lobby’s wearable art section arrives blank and leaves personalized—it’s designed to be embellished with Jibbitz charms into something specific. This blue summer tote bag is $34.99 and the intro-level craft project that produces a functional object rather than something that lives in a drawer.

10 Jumbo Four in a Row

This jumbo four-in-a-row game is the outdoor game category that rewards the upfront cost by getting played at every gathering for years. Challenge your family to a weekly duel or host a playoff with friends. It’s $126.99.

11 Summertime Zipper Pouches

These summertime zipper pouches come in cute summer patterns: a lobster on gingham, a beaming sun, and more. They’re perfect for accessories, keys, cash, or anything else you don’t want to lose at the pool. At $7.99, they’re a fun summer addition that won’t set you back.