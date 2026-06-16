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11 Best New Hobby Lobby Summer Finds Hitting Shelves This June

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
June 16, 2026
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Shop the best new Hobby Lobby summer finds for June, from a pool floatie to a jumbo four-in-a-row.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
June 16, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby’s summer section is running at full capacity this June. Right now, you’ll find a summer-scented candles next to yard-ready games for the kids, a striped dog shirt, goodies for your next trip to the pool, and a multi-use sports net with a carrying bag—and that’s just the beginning. The store’s latest finds go way beyond arts and crafts to include everything you need for a summer to remember. These are the 11 top products worth adding to your cart, before someone else does it first.

1
Lagoon Blue Chill Out Chair Pool Floatie

Chill-Out Chair Pool Floatie
Hobby Lobby

This Lagoon Blue Chill Out Chair pool floatie actually supports the whole body in a seated position rather than just floating limbs in different directions. At $10.99 it makes staying in the water all afternoon a realistic plan rather than an aspirational one.

2
Little Bees Dish Towels

Little Bees Dishtowels
Hobby Lobby

Bee motif kitchen textiles have established themselves as a cottage and farmhouse staple, and a set of Little Bees dish towels makes for the perfect kitchen refresh. They cost just $7.99 and change how a counter looks without changing anything else.

3
Summer Nights Wax Melts

Summer Nights Wax Melts
Hobby Lobby

Next, a Summer Nights wax melt that fills a room with a seasonal scent every time the warmer is on. The lowest price point on this list, it’s also the one most likely to be purchased in multiples without a second thought. They’re $1.99.

4
Pink Inflatable Pool Lounge

Inflatable Pool Lounge
Hobby Lobby

A seated pool floatie is made for socializing. The reclined version is for true relaxation. This pink inflatable pool lounge has the reclining, full-body support format that turns pool time into something that resembles an actual rest. It’s $10.99.

5
Multi-Use Sports Net with Carrying Bag

Multi-Use Sports Net With Carrying Bag
Hobby Lobby

A multi-use sports net that packs into a carrying bag means you can bring one bag, and decide once you get where you’re going whether the game is volleyball, badminton, or pickleball. This multi-use sports net with carrying bag is $23.99 and the most versatile outdoor game find in this week’s drop.

6
Summer Nights Ribbed Jar Candle

Summer Nights Ribbed Jar Candle
Hobby Lobby

The Summer Nights scent in a ribbed jar candle format is the home fragrance piece that works as both a scent source and a decorative object. The ribbed glass gives it a texture that looks good on a shelf even when it’s not lit. This Summer Nights ribbed jar candle is $8.99.

7
Bluey Pool Time Playset

Bluey Pool Time Playset
Hobby Lobby

Bluey is made for kids, but enjoyed ’round the world by parents, too. The Bluey pool time playset is equally fun for the family: It’s $20.99 and the gift that lands immediately — no assembly anxiety, no batteries required, immediate summer-themed play.

8
Striped Summer Dog Shirt—Large

Striped Summer Dog Shirt
Hobby Lobby

A seasonal dog shirt? That’s the rare pet wardrobe item that exists at the intersection of function and commitment to the bit. This striped summer shirt is $8.99, and the perfect summer outfit for the dog that has its own Instagram account.

9
Blue Summer Tote Bag

Blue Summer Tote Bag
Hobby Lobby

A blue summer tote from Hobby Lobby’s wearable art section arrives blank and leaves personalized—it’s designed to be embellished with Jibbitz charms into something specific. This blue summer tote bag is $34.99 and the intro-level craft project that produces a functional object rather than something that lives in a drawer.

10
Jumbo Four in a Row

Jumbo Four-In-A-Row
Hobby Lobby

This jumbo four-in-a-row game is the outdoor game category that rewards the upfront cost by getting played at every gathering for years. Challenge your family to a weekly duel or host a playoff with friends. It’s $126.99.

11
Summertime Zipper Pouches

Summertime Zipper Pouches
Hobby Lobby

These summertime zipper pouches come in cute summer patterns: a lobster on gingham, a beaming sun, and more. They’re perfect for accessories, keys, cash, or anything else you don’t want to lose at the pool. At $7.99, they’re a fun summer addition that won’t set you back.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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