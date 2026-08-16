11 Best New Fall Doormats and Porch Rugs at Wayfair Under $25

Refresh your entryway this season with these stylish Wayfair porch finds priced under $25.

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A simple doormat or porch rug can instantly make your home feel warmer and more inviting for fall. Whether you’re looking for a classic coir mat, a washable indoor option, or a decorative rug for your front porch, Wayfair has plenty of affordable options. These 11 finds all come in under $25, making it easy to refresh your space without stretching your seasonal decorating budget.

1 Niarcos Non-Slip Monogram Coir Outdoor Door Mat

A personalized doormat gives your front porch a custom feel. This Niarcos Non-Slip Monogram Coir Outdoor Door Mat helps brush dirt and debris off shoes while the non-slip backing keeps it in place. The monogram adds a personalized touch that pairs well with pumpkins, mums, and other fall decorations.

2 Tangier Floral Outdoor Door Mat

This Tangier Floral Outdoor Door Mat is a nice balance between decorative and functional. The pattern adds character to your home while the durable make is designed to hold up to everyday foot traffic.

3 Non-Slip Indoor Doormat

Protect your floors while giving your entryway a clean, finished look with this Non-Slip Indoor Doormat. This understated indoor doormat helps catch dirt and gunk before it gets tracked through the house.

4 Caire Grid Impressions Recycled Rubber All-Weather Outdoor Door Mat

The decorative grid pattern gives this Caire Grid Impressions Recycled Rubber All-Weather Outdoor Door Mat a surprisingly upscale look. It’s built to withstand changing weather conditions and also works well layered underneath a seasonal welcome mat.

5 Campeon Natural Coir Non-Slip Outdoor Doormat

This natural fiber Campeon Natural Coir Non-Slip Outdoor Doormat offers the traditional look homeowners love while helping remove dirt from shoes before guests step inside. It fits seamlessly with many styles.

6 Shimeek Waterproof Reversible Outdoor Mat

This Shimeek Waterproof Reversible Outdoor Mat provides extra coverage for outdoor spaces while offering two looks in one. The waterproof design also makes it a smart choice for everything from backyard BBQs to camping.

7 Amoura Geometric Tiled Medallion Recycled Rubber Outdoor Door Mat

The design makes this Amoura Geometric Tiled Medallion Recycled Rubber Outdoor Door Mat look much more expensive than it is. Beyond its decorative appeal, the recycled rubber provides dependable grip and durability through changing fall weather.

8 Spoor Outdoor Doormat

If you prefer a simple, versatile entryway, this Spoor Outdoor Doormat is an easy upgrade. Its clean design complements nearly any style while providing a functional spot for wiping off shoes before going inside.

9 Dioselina Non-Slip Indoor Doormat

Designed for busy areas, this Dioselina Non-Slip Indoor Doormat helps keep floors cleaner while maintaining a chic, modern look. The non-slip backing helps keep it securely in place, even in high traffic locations in your home.

10 Hipple Floral Gray/White/Navy Blue Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

A porch rug can completely transform an outdoor space, and this Hipple Floral Gray/White/Navy Blue Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug does exactly that without exceeding your budget. The versatile indoor/outdoor design works well on covered porches, sunrooms, patios and more.

11 Bukvice Non-Slip Washable Door Mat

Washable home essentials are convenient and practical. The Bukvice Non-Slip Washable Door Mat makes maintenance simple. It combines design with a non-slip backing, making it a good choice for homes with pets, kids, or plenty of busy areas.