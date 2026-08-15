11 Wayfair Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Get the Pottery Barn fall look on a budget.

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As the seasons begin to change, there’s no better time to refresh your home with cozy autumn décor. Wayfair is packed with stylish pieces that give a room a warm, elevated feel of Pottery Barn without carrying the same high price tag. From timeless pumpkins to festive wreaths, these finds make it easy to bring fall into every corner of your home.

1 Autumn Vintage Orange Village City New York Wall Art



Seasonal artwork can really transform a room, and this Autumn Vintage Orange Village City New York Wall Art brings rich autumn colors to your walls. The warm range pop at creates a cozy atmosphere that feels right at home in living rooms, entryways, or other spaces.

2 Oak Leaf with Pumpkins 28″ PVC Wreath



A classic fall wreath instantly makes your front door feel more festive. With layered oak leaves and pumpkins, this Oak Leaf with Pumpkins 28″ PVC Wreath delivers the kind of full, seasonal look often associated with high end home collections.

3 Harvest Pumpkins Shaped Outdoor Coir Doormat



Swap out your everyday welcome mat for a festive Harvest Pumpkins Shaped Outdoor Coir Doormat to give your porch an instant fall look. It’s a simple change that adds color and personality before guests even get inside.

4 Ceramic 16 oz. Petite Pumpkin Cocotte, Matte Black



Pumpkin shaped cookware is perfect for the fall season, and this matte black Ceramic Petite Pumpkin Cocotte looks especially chic. It can move effortlessly from oven to table while doubling as beautiful seasonal décor when not it’s not being used.

5 Metal Halloween Decoration

Tasteful Halloween décor doesn’t have to be over the top. This Metal Halloween Decoration brings a festive touch outdoors while maintaining a finished look that blends nicely with the rest of the seasonal decorations.

6 Leaves Autumnal Symphony Patchwork I Print on Canvas



Canvas art featuring fall foliage is an easy way to make a space feel warmer without redecorating an entire room. The layered leaf design in this Leaves Autumnal Symphony Patchwork I Print on Canva brings seasonal color while remaining elegant enough to display throughout the season.

7 Vintage Halloween Light-Up House Figurine



Light-up village pieces have become a favorite for collectors, and this charming Vintage Halloween Light-Up House Figurine offers plenty of nostalgic appeal. Display it on a mantel, bookshelf, or entry table to create a cozy seasonal point.

8 Playful Clay Wire Spiders, Set of 2



These Playful Clay Wire Spiders strike a fun balance between festive and decorative. Their handcrafted look makes them feel more like intentional home accents than your normal Halloween decorations while still being on theme for the fall.

9 Vintage Halloween Figural Pumpkin Mugs, Set of 4

Nothing beats sipping your favorite warm drink from a seasonal mug. This Vintage Halloween Figural Pumpkin Mugs brings plenty of character to coffee setups and kitchen shelves while remaining practical enough for everyday use.

10 Handmade 13″ H Polyester Stacked Pumpkin Accent

This Handmade Stacked Pumpkin Accent works almost anywhere. Place this piece on a table, mantel, or outside on the porch to instantly add layering and seasonal decor to your display.

11 18″ Pre-Lit Autumn Maple Artificial Fall Tree with 30 LED String Lights in Burlap Wrapped Base



This Pre-Lit Autumn Maple Artificial Fall Tree with 30 LED String Lights in Burlap Wrapped Base combines colorful autumn foliage with soft lighting for a warm glow. Whether displayed on an entry table, mantel, or elsewhere it creates the kind of cozy atmosphere that makes your home feel ready for the season.