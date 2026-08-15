HomeGoods Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Shop 11 HomeGoods finds that look high-end for less, including lamps, chairs, and rugs.

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Why does everyone I know, including interior designers and uber-rich people, shop at HomeGoods? Everyone loves a great deal, especially on items that look and feel luxurious but don’t cost a fortune. There are so many name-brands, name-brand alternatives, and hidden gems at your local store; you just need to have an eye for them. During a recent shopping trip, I found so many items that all my designer friends would approve of, and probably snag for their clients. What should you look out for on your next HomeGoods run? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods luxury-for-less finds.

1 A Wooden Knot

I always look for decorative items at HomeGoods, sticking to ones made from expensive-looking materials. This all-wood knot looks like something you would find at a high-end home boutique. The wood does not look cheap. And it costs just $24.99.

2 A Serena & Lily Looking Lamp

Rechargeable lamps are great for areas of your home where you want to add a little light, but don’t have an outlet. They are also ideal for areas where you don’t want to deal with hiding cords, like a desk or bookshelf. This Lillian August lamp is a Serena and Lily doppelganger, but costs just $29.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Slope Arm Chair

This slope armchair features Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily style without the name-brand price tag. The color is gorgeous, and the velvety texture also oozes luxury. The price? Just $399.99.

4 An Affordable Sectional

HomeGoods doesn’t usually carry a ton of sofas, and you rarely find one with a chaise, so I was surprised to see this one. It is made in the USA by Delta Furniture and offers a high-quality look and feel.

5 A Set of Serena & Lily Looking Nightstands

One of the issues people have when shopping at HomeGoods is scoring sets. You might find one nightstand or side table, but what if you need two? This set of Lillian August nightstands was so gorgeous, looking like something you would find at Serena & Lily or Ballard Designs. And, there were two! Get each one for $149.99.

6 Linen Looking Window Panels

You have to be careful when buying window treatments, as the majority of those that are cheap look cheap. The best on a budget are from the Lauren Ralph Lauren collection. They aren’t the cheapest at the store, with a set of two usually costing around $50. However, you won’t regret spending a little extra cash once you hang them. This set looks like real linen but costs $39.99.

7 Agate Wall Art

This trio of framed agates definitely looks like something you would find at a high interior design boutique. Each is beautifully matted and framed in washed wood. The price for three? $49.99.

8 A Coral Decoration

There are so many great little decorative finds all over the store. This natural-looking coral is perfect for a coastal-inspired space. I love that it is set on a piece of acrylic that just disappears onto the surface you set it on. Get it for $29.99.

9 A Gorgeous Rug

There are tons of rug options at HomeGoods, but this Plum Pretty Sugar washable rug was the biggest score in the store. The pattern is amazing, and the 4×6 rug usually costs a few hundred dollars. This one was marked at $49.99.

10 A Little Shelf Cart

This Nautica shelving cart is so pretty with upscale vibes all around. The scalloped top is perfect. It also comes on wheels, so it can be moved around easily. The price? Just $99.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Alpacas

I love Jonathan Adler, especially his whole Trojan horse collection. These alpaca decorative pieces remind me of the designer in a major way, but without a hefty price tag. Get each one for $16.99.