11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Garage and Storage Finds Under $25

The home improvement retailer has everything you need to get organized this autumn.

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When it comes to fall preparations, Lowe’s really has you covered on pretty much every angle, from all things Halloween to yardwork essentials. But if you’re gearing up for a productive autumn, you can also find a decent amount of products that can help you get organized and keep your garage humming along. After all, you’re likely going to need a new system once all of your summer gear goes away for the season and your winter stash begins to reemerge. Ready to get packing? Here are the best new Lowe’s fall garage and storage finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor and Garage Finds Under $25.

1 Rubbermaid Plastic Cleaning Caddy

Garages tend to be the one place in the house where excess stock of household essentials ends up getting stored. So if you’re overflowing with cleaning supplies after your last Costco run, this Rubbermaid Plastic Cleaning Caddy ($19.98) can come in super handy. All you need to do is stock it with your go-to products and grab it whenever it’s time to take care of messes.

2 Craftsman 10-Compartment Small Parts Organizer 3-Pack

Big tools may take up a lot of space, but when it comes to keeping your garage in order, it’s the tiny items that can ironically pose the biggest problem. This Craftsman 10-Compartment Small Parts Organizer 3-Pack ($17.98) comes with everything you need to get those nuts, bolts, nails, and more stashed away where you can quickly find them. Lowe’s customers appear to have bought into the craze, giving the item a 4.8-star average rating on the store’s website.

“I’ve been using this 10-compartment organizer for a variety of small tools and hardware, and it has impressed me from the moment I opened it,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The case feels sturdy, and the latches close securely with a solid snap that gives confidence when carrying it around. The clear lid is one of my favorite features because it lets me see everything inside without opening the case.”

They add that it’s also truly mobile, with a comfortable handle and reliable dividers. “I shook the organizer and flipped it around during use, and nothing shifted between sections, which is a big plus for keeping small parts organized,” they say. “Overall, this organizer has been very effective and well-designed. It’s durable, easy to use, and versatile enough to fit a wide range of storage needs. I can definitely see myself using it for a long time.”

3 IRIS WeatherPro Large Clear Stackable Tote with Latching Lid

When it comes down to it, not all storage bins are created equal—especially if you’re planning on stashing items away in places like your attic or garage. This IRIS WeatherPro Large Clear Stackable Tote with Latching Lid ($23.92) seals tight to keep dusty air and moisture out, providing 74 quarts of space to protect your belongings.

“Well-made product, and very sturdy,” writes one happy customer. “Very easy to store them one on top of the other ones. I love it for the ease of opening and closing the lid, and the lid creates a vacuum seal with the box, so it keeps everything inside safe and sealed, very neat and secure.”

4 Vevor Garage Tool Organizer Wall Mount

It’s truly astounding what a little vertical organization can do for a space. This Vevor Garage Tool Organizer Wall Mount ($21.90) is easily one of the most effective garage storage pieces we’ve ever seen, making it easy to keep your rakes, brooms, shovels, and tools off the ground (while making it easy to grab anything when you need it).

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Porch and Mum Finds Under $25.

5 Sellars ToolBox Professional Blue Paper Shop Towel Roll

Messes come with the territory when you’re working in the garage! Fortunately, having a Sellars ToolBox Professional Blue Paper Shop Towel Roll ($14.98) on hand can make the clean-up much easier. These replace shop rags as a durable, disposable stand-in for mopping up oil, grease, and spills in your workspace and beyond.

“Super absorbent and very convenient to have around the house for cleaning purposes on jobs that are too big for a flimsy paper towel, but you don’t want to dirty up a regular towel,” writes one Lowe’s shopper. “We use these all the time for car cleaning, bathroom cleaning, and more.”

6 Craftsman Versatrack Steel Basket

If you’re one of the many who’ve opted into the system, your garage organization game will likely be improved by adding a Craftsman Versatrack Steel Basket ($16.89). It’s perfect as a wall-mounted catch-all for any items that don’t easily hang on hooks!

Customers in the reviews call it a “great little basket,” adding that “it’s inexpensive and durable” and great for holding small parts and items.

7 IdealHouse Pull Out Cabinet Organizer 2-Pack

The storage and organization systems that make it in the long run are the ones that optimize accessibility. That’s why adding an IdealHouse Pull Out Cabinet Organizer 2-Pack ($21.62) to your cabinets, pantry, or garage tool chests can be a massive help, putting even the items stashed way at the back easily within your reach.

8 Lowe’s Essentials Multipurpose Hook 8-Pack

Speaking of vertical organization, this Lowe’s Essentials Multipurpose Hook 8-Pack ($9) is yet another simple solution we love for the garage. This set is perfect for hanging everything from bikes and garden hoses to extension cords and lawn chairs, freeing up space on the ground and avoiding those messes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Lowe’s Fall Outdoor Finds Under $25.

9 WhizMax Over The Door Pantry Organizer

If you’re living in a small space, even adding a few square inches for storage can be a huge help. This WhizMax Over The Door Pantry Organizer ($23.99) makes it easier to tuck away those extra boxes, cans, and jars without overloading your shelves.

10 Simplify Underbed Shoe Storage

The irony of mudrooms is that shoes are what usually create the biggest messes in them, not dirt. That’s why we put some Simplify Underbed Shoe Storage ($17.33) containers to work, which make it super easy to hide away those extra pairs when we’re not wearing them. It’s also great for decluttering and reclaiming your closet floor!

11 Project Source Commander Large Storage Tote

If you’re starting from scratch with your organization system, it doesn’t get simpler or more effective than a Project Source Commander Large Storage Tote ($9.98). These heavy-duty boxes have become a go-to for a reason, with plenty of space to store garage supplies, seasonal clothing, decorations, and so much more in a truly stackable container.

Lowe’s customers gush about them, too, saying they’re “a great value” and “very sturdy.”