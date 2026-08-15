Shop 7 cozy fall Cracker Barrel finds under $20, from plush pumpkin pillows to scented candles.

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Summer is my favorite season of the year, and I am always sad when it is coming to an end. Luckily, fall comes right after it, which means cozy days and nights are ahead. Cracker Barrel is actually getting me excited for the upcoming season. The new arrivals section is flooding with the coziest home items imaginable, ranging from throw pillows and blankets to candles that give off a comforting glow when lit. What should you shop for with a $20 bill in hand? Here are the 7 best new Cracker Barrel fall cozy finds under $20.

1 A Neutral Woven Blanket

Cozy up on the couch with the Cotton Woven Jacquard Throw. The sophisticated, lightweight throw blanket comes in a pale yellow that looks great draped over your sofa or chair. It is only $19.99. “Nice blanket,” a shopper confirms. “The blanket is well made. Worth the price.”

2 Harvest Wall Art

The new Harvest collection just landed at Cracker Barrel, and it oozes cozy fall vibes. There are some great little affordable items in the line, including this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign for $9.99. It is shaped like a pumpkin and features a quote by Robert Louis Stevenson.

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3 Acorn Decorations

This Decorative Carved Acorn, also part of the Harvest collection, might be small, but it will make a major statement. The little item will look great in a decorative, fall-themed curation. Get it for just $3.99.

4 A Twisted Candlestick

Cracker Barrel candlesticks are always popular with shoppers and are available in a variety of sizes and colors. This Black Metal Small Candle Stick is one of the newest options. I love the twisted stick and dark iron shade. The price? Just $14.99.

5 A Small Framed Hydrangea

This framed Hydrangea Painting Wall Decoration comes in a distressed white frame, making it look way more expensive than it is, just $14.99. “Another beauty,” a shopper writes. “Cracker Barrel has some beautiful pieces of art. I especially love the floral and have several. This is a nice size and brightens up any space.”

6 A Pumpkin and Clove Candle

DW candles are plentiful at Cracker Barrel. I found the DW 11.4 Oz. Gardyn Pumpkin and Clove Candle for $14.99, a pumpkin- and clove-scented candle that promises up to 55 hours of burn. Think “harvest pumpkin swirls with velvety vanilla and sweet buttercream highlights infused with shimmering cinnamon, golden nutmeg, and aromatic allspice with hints of clove,” according to the brand.

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7 Faux Fur Pumpkin Pillows

If you want to add a fall flair to your living room, grab a few of these Faux Fur Pumpkin Pillows. They are available in white and orange for $17.99 each, adding rich autumn color and inviting texture to any space. Its plush design and natural stem create a cozy seasonal accent.