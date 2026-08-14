11 Best T.J. Maxx Fall Living Room and Blanket Finds Under $30

Shop cozy T.J. Maxx fall decor, blankets, pillows, and candles for under $30.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My favorite way to relax? Leisurely shopping at T.J. Maxx, especially in the fall when the shelves are stocked with cozy blankets, seasonal candles, throw pillows, and decorative accents. Ready to give your living room a seasonal refresh? Shop my top fall picks from T.J. Maxx below, all under $30.

1 Fuzzy Plaid Throw Blanket

Designed with frayed edges, this Fuzzy Plaid Throw Blanket ($20) is made from soft, plush fabric that’s machine washable for easy upkeep. Its earthy mix of oranges, browns, creams, and grays is an effortless way to bring fall into your space without going all-in on prints with pumpkins and ghosts.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Fall Finds to Buy Before They Sell Out.

2 Figural Acorn Glass Candle

Fall candles tend to come in the shape of pumpkins or skeleton skulls, making this Figural Acorn Glass Candle ($8) extra unique. It has a pumpkin chai scent with warm notes of brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, and vanilla.

3 Forest Green Round Picture Frame

I recently reported that darker shades of green are everywhere right now in the decor and kitchenware space, and this Forest Green Round Picture Frame ($10) is proof. It features an embossed floral pattern and has an easel back, though you can also mount it to the wall.

4 “Full of Thanks” Needlepoint Pillow

Needlepoint decor has been having a major moment, and this stylish “Full of Thanks” Needlepoint Pillow ($20) is an easy way to get in on the trend. It features a rectangular shape and a smooth orange backing for a pop of color.

5 Harvest Patchwork Throw Blanket

If your seasonal decor taste leans more grandmacore, this Harvest Patchwork Throw Blanket ($25) will fit right in. Its gridded patchwork-style design combines pumpkins, gourds, red gingham, flowers, and fall foliage for a cozy, nostalgic look.

6 Decorative Marble Skull

Is Halloween your favorite holiday? Get your space ready for spooky season with this Decorative Marble Skull ($10) that somehow looks both chic and eerie at the same time.

7 Pumpkin Harvest Tray

Keep TV remotes, coasters, chapstick, nail files, tissues, and more coffee table essentials neatly organized on this Pumpkin Harvest Tray ($17).

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Craft Finds Under $2.

8 Terracotta Pumpkin

Of course, your living room setup wouldn’t be complete without a figural gourd like this Terracotta Pumpkin ($10). Its glazed finish adds a subtle shine, helping it stand out among the other decor pieces on your mantel or bookcase.

9 “Sunday Funday” Needlepoint Pillow

For many, autumn means pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween costumes, but it also marks the start of football season. Cheer on your favorite college or NFL team with this stylish “Sunday Funday” Needlepoint Pillow ($20).

10 Mini Pumpkin Tealight Candles

Set the mood with a festive twist using these Mini Pumpkin Tealight Candles, available in orange and white hues. Snag a six-piece set for just $8.

11 Waffle Knit Throw Blanket

This textured Waffle Knit Throw Blanket ($20) is made for lazy weekends spent curled up on the couch. The only question left is: What movie are you watching?