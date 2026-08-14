11 Best New Five Below Fall Bathroom Finds Under $5

Five Below bathroom finds bring affordable style and function to your fall routine.

Fall bathroom upgrades don’t need a renovation budget or a cart full of fancy accessories. Sometimes the mood shift is a glittery cosmetics organizer, a fun duck-shaped shower speaker, or a bath bomb waiting patiently for a Sunday soak. Five Below is particularly good at this sort of seasonal tinkering: tiny upgrades, cheerful colors, useful oddities, and prices that make impulse shopping feel downright responsible. Here are 11 new finds to freshen up your bathroom for fall—all for $5 (and below)!

1 4-Compartment Glitter Beauty Spinner

Tame the cosmetics chaos on your counter with this sparkly 4-compartment glitter beauty spinner. The compact 4.5-by-4.6-inch design is ideal for powder brushes, but it could just as easily corral hair ties, skincare minis, or other makeup that seems to multiply overnight. The price is $5.

2 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Your shower playlist deserves better acoustics than a phone balanced on the sink. This bluetooth shower speaker has a removable suction cup and IPX4 water resistance, so it can tag along for everything from a sleepy morning rinse to a full-volume shampoo concert. Also $5.

3 Shampoo Brush

Turn wash day into a proper scalp moment with a palm-sized shampoo brush. Its flexible bristles add some satisfying scrubbing action while you work in your favorite shampoo, making it an easy little upgrade for anyone who likes their shower routine to feel less rushed. At $4, this it’s a low-cost addition you’ll use week after week.

4 Retro Shaped Rug

A bare bathroom floor can be a bit of a snooze. This 30-by-30-inch tufted cotton retro rug brings a punch of color and some softness underfoot, with a playful retro shape that works beyond the bathroom, too. It costs $5.

5 Rubber Duck Water-Resistant Shower Speaker

There are shower speakers, and then there’s the Rubber Duck Shower Speaker. I’ll let you guess which one brings twice the fun. This cheerful yellow version connects via Bluetooth and has IPX4 water resistance, with a roughly 4-inch footprint that won’t hog precious ledge space. It sells for $5.

6 ScentXScent Solar Flare Body Scrub

Forget about a quick rinse. At 13 ounces, this shea-butter body scrub turns your shower time into a full reset. It promises smoother-feeling skin and brings a little spa energy to the routine without requiring a reservation. Shop the Solar Flare Body Scrub for just $5.

7 Shower Pouf With Handle

Some shower accessories are all about convenience, and this one gets straight to it. The handled shower pouf is designed for exfoliating, building a generous lather, and reaching those awkward spots without performing bathroom gymnastics. The long handle lets you tackle hard-to-reach spots. Available at Five Below for just $4.

8 Exfoliating Gloves

For $1, you can make your shower routine considerably more hands-on—literally. This one-pair of exfoliating gloves is a simple grab-and-go option for anyone who prefers a little extra texture when scrubbing, whether that means pre-shaving prep or simply a more thorough wash. Best of all? They’re just $1.

9 Therawell Twirly Hair Drying Towel

Give your post-shower hair routine a break from aggressive towel rubbing with the Therawell Twirly Hair Drying Towel. Infused with pomegranate and keratin, it’s designed to help dry hair naturally and reduce reliance on heat. Meanwhile, the twistable format keeps things neatly contained. The price is $5.

10 Method Pure Peace Travel-Size Body Wash

A tiny bottle of body wash is the sort of thing that earns a permanent spot in a weekend bag. Method’s Pure Peace version comes in a 3.4-fluid-ounce travel size, handy for overnight stays, gym bags, or keeping a backup tucked into the bathroom cabinet. Shop Method Pure Peace Travel-Size Body Wash for just $4.

11 Alchemy Living Bath Bombs 10-Count

Ten bath bombs for the price of a takeout side? We’ll take it. Alchemy Living’s pack is infused with essential oils and designed for a soak-and-unwind kind of evening; the bombs are also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and phthalate-free. Shop a 10-count pack of the Alchemy Living Bath Bombs for just $5.