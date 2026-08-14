Shop 11 Cracker Barrel fall wall decor and sign finds under $25, from duck art to pumpkin block signs.

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Are you looking for new wall art that doesn’t cost a fortune, but doesn’t look cheap either? I am going to fill you in on a little insider secret: Cracker Barrel has some of the best wall art for anyone on a budget. There are tons of wall decorations at the Old Country Store that give vintage and farmhouse vibes but are surprisingly affordable. And this month, there are lots of new arrivals too. What should you shop for to refresh your walls? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel fall wall decor and sign finds under $25.

1 A Holiday Duck Painting

Christmas is coming early this year! Invest in affordable holiday art while it is still in stock. This Duck Reading Book Wall Frame, exclusive to the store, costs just $24.99. “Stunning,” writes a shopper. “Love this motif. So cute. Beautiful print. Nice size. Lovely frame. Vibrant coloring.”

2 A Religious Wall Hanging

Another holiday wall art option that won’t cost a fortune is the Jesus Is The Reason Wall Hanging, priced at $9.99. The piece combines various materials, including wood, twine, and jute, and has a homemade look and feel that oozes luxury.

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3 A Small Holiday Piece

One of the new holiday collections this year is themed around the cardinal bird. This Cardinal Framed Sign features a cardinal and reads: “Angels are near when cardinals appear.” It is so adorable with its vintage-feeling distressed frame, and costs just$9.99.

4 A Christmas Garland

Holiday garlands are such a great decoration for November and December. This Merry Christmas Wall Banner is ultra-festive and will look great hanging over your fireplace. It spells out Merry Christmas in red letters. Get the exclusive item for $24.99.

5 And, This Bow with Metal Bells

Another creative holiday wall art option? This Metal Bells with Bow Hanging, which features three metal bells topped with a giant red bow on top. It is perfect for doors, but can also be hung on walls or from entryways. Get it for $19.99.

6 A Pumpkin-Shaped Wall Decoration

The new Harvest collection features plenty of pumpkins and gourds and is an instant favorite among Cracker Barrel shoppers. There is even wall art like this Pumpkin Shaped Block Sign. I love that it has an inspirational message. Buy it for $9.99.

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7 When Life Gives You Lemons Hanging

Not sure what to hang in your kitchen? The Old Country Store always has the kitschiest art. This “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign is perfect for margarita lovers. It is on sale for $7.20. Hang the fresh-squeezed piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

8 And, This Small Hydrangea Painting

I saw this small Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor in the store, and it’s honestly prettier in person. I can’t believe it is priced at just $14.99. “Cracker Barrel has some beautiful pieces of art. I especially love the floral and have several. This is a nice size and brightens up any space,” writes a happy customer.

9 And, This Heartfelt Wall Hanging

Shoppers love all the inspirational and motivational items at Cracker Barrel, like this In This House Wall Decor. The beautiful and heartwarming piece reminds you of the importance of family. “In this house we gather, give, and grow,” it reads. Get it for $19.99

10 A Magnolia Flower Wall Decoration

I also love this Magnolia Flower Wall Decor, a small accent piece that adds big style to any wall. It is shaped like the farmhouse favorite bloom with soft white petals and sculpted details. And the price? Just $12.99.

11 A Stained Glass-Looking Wall Hanging

Add some color and interest to your wall with the Glass Cardinal Wall Hanging, a new item in the holiday collection. The light-catching piece is exclusive to Cracker Barrel and costs much less than you would think: just $14.99. Get these items and more at your local store, or order them online.