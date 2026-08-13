11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Craft Finds Under $2

These affordable fall crafts keep kids creative and entertained for less.

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Looking for ways to keep your little ones busy that don’t involve screens? Dollar Tree is stocked with affordable craft projects that encourage creativity, imagination, and fine motor skills. From pumpkin carving kits and coloring table covers to painting sets, there’s something for everyone, no matter their artistic skill level. Added bonus: Everything is under $2.

1 Color-Your-Own Table Cover

The Color-Your-Own Table Cover ($1.50) is made for messy spills and keeping kids entertained. This life-size paper craft is covered with crossword puzzles, tic-tac-toe games, mazes, coloring pages, and more.

“This keeps my kids at the table and really helps them eat more of their meals. I’ll be looking for more with each change in the seasons!” raved one shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Fall Decor Finds Under $10.

2 DIY Turkey Paper Sack Puppet

If storytime is your child’s favorite part of the day or they love putting on dramatic plays, they’ll have so much fun creating their own DIY Turkey Paper Sack Puppet ($1.50). It’s a fun, easy craft that brings their favorite stories and make-believe adventures to life.

3 Fall DIY Wooden Signs

Made from durable, smooth plywood, these Fall DIY Wooden Signs are basically like autumn ornaments. Kids can paint, color, or bedazzle them to their hearts’ content, and when they’re done, you can hang them by the twine loop for display. They come in pumpkin, leaf, and coffee cutout designs for $1.50 each.

4 Fall Stickers

The finishing touch for your fall craft projects? These Fall Stickers ($1.50), which come in colorful foliage, turkey, pumpkin, acorn, and squirrel shapes.

5 Pumpkin Carving Kit

The Pumpkin Carving Kit comes with a small-handled serrated saw, a scraper for removing pulp and seeds, and a poker tool to create silly faces and patterns, all for just $1.50. Customers say the saw tools work just as well as more expensive versions, but recommend going easy on the scooper, as it can’t handle heavy loads.

6 Carvable Foam Pumpkin

If your kids aren’t quite old enough to carve their own pumpkins yet, this faux Carvable Foam Pumpkin ($1.50) is a smart alternative that still lets them get in on the fun. Made from carvable styrofoam and finished with a glossy coating, it looks just like a real gourd but without the mess.

7 Pumpkin Decorating Stickers

And if carving tools are out of the question, pick up this Pumpkin Decorating Stickers ($1.50 each) instead. Kids can choose from four DIY silly face designs and create their own spooky creatures for safe, clean fun.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Fall Doormat and Porch Finds Under $15.

8 Glow-In-The-Dark Pumpkin Decorating Kit

Another child-safe option is this Glow-In-The-Dark Pumpkin Decorating Kit ($1.50). It comes with adhesive clings and embellishments that kids can use to bring their pumpkin to life. Choose from a variety of fun Halloween scenes.

9 DIY Felt Harvest Crafts

With these DIY Felt Harvest Crafts ($1.50), little ones can put together fall animal and scarecrow crafts. The kit comes with everything you need aside from glue.

10 Harvest-Themed Painting Sets

For the more advanced artist, channel your inner Picasso with the Harvest-Themed Painting Sets ($1.50). It includes a mini easel, six paints, a paint brush, and a stenciled illustration (available in animal, farm, scarecrow, and pumpkin patch prints).

11 DIY Wooden Sign Painting Set

Bring this DIY Wooden Sign Painting Set ($1.50) to life with vibrant colors. Kids can choose between a “Hello Fall” sign or a pumpkin patch design, then paint it however they like.