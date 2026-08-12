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7 Best New Aldi Fall Decor Finds Under $10

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 12, 2026
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Shop Aldi’s newest fall decor finds, from ghost figurines to cozy blankets.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
August 12, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After last weekend’s heat wave, I’m counting down the seconds until sweater weather. Although I might not be able to enjoy all that fall has to offer outdoors just yet, I can start bringing the season indoors with Aldi‘s newest fall decor arrivals. The latest batch of finds includes coffee mugs, cozy blankets, ghost figurines, candle accessories, garland, and more—all for under $10.

1
Ceramic Ghost Figurine

The Halloween Collection Pastel Ceramic Ghost, Boo Black
Aldi

For a subtly spooky accent, this Ceramic Ghost Figurine ($5) is a cute pick. The floating spirit is cradling a sign that says “Boo.” It can be perched on mantels, bookshelves, countertops, or anywhere else for a paranormal twist.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Fall Finds Under $10.

2
Cozy Throw Blanket

Kirkton House Ghosts and Pumpkins Pastel Halloween Throw
Aldi

Curl up for a movie marathon with this cozy flannel Fall Throw Blanket ($5). It features a flying ghost and pumpkin pattern and is the perfect size to drape over your lap or keep at a desk chair or reading chaise.

3
Cauldron Coffee Mug

The Halloween Collection Pastel Halloween Mug, Irides Cauldron
Aldi

Sip on your potions and witch’s brew in this iridescent Cauldron Coffee Mug ($4). It’s designed with a flared rim to help keep contents from spilling out, along with an extra-wide handle for a comfortable grip.

4
Pumpkin Garland

The Halloween Collection Pastel Halloween Garland, Pumpkins
Aldi

Get your space fall-ready with this festive Pumpkin Garland ($6), accented with dainty black bows. Drape it across mantels, shelving units, tables, doors, and more for an easy seasonal touch.

5
Ghost Matches Holder

Kirkton House Halloween Matches Holde, Ghost Org Pmpkn
Aldi

No fall candle collection is complete without this adorable Ghost Matches Holder ($6). Once the matches run out, you can simply refill it or repurpose it as a pen cup or makeup holder.

6
Witchy Vibes Accent Rug

Kirkton House 20x34 Crystal Accent, Witchy Vibes, Pink
Aldi

This Witchy Vibes Accent Rug ($8) features a colorful mix of pumpkins, ghosts, snakes, witches’ hats, skeleton heads, potions, black cats, and more. Lay it down in the bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere else for a little Halloween touch.

7
Fall-Scented Wax Melts

Kirkton House Halloween Triple Pour Wa, Enchnted Hrvst
Aldi

When you think of fall decor, wax melts might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but they’re just as good as candles for filling your home with seasonal scents. Give your space the aroma of a pumpkin bakery or a haunted forest with these fall-inspired wax melts. Each three-pack retails for $1.49 and comes in the following scents:

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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