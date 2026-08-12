7 Best New Aldi Fall Decor Finds Under $10

Shop Aldi’s newest fall decor finds, from ghost figurines to cozy blankets.

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After last weekend’s heat wave, I’m counting down the seconds until sweater weather. Although I might not be able to enjoy all that fall has to offer outdoors just yet, I can start bringing the season indoors with Aldi‘s newest fall decor arrivals. The latest batch of finds includes coffee mugs, cozy blankets, ghost figurines, candle accessories, garland, and more—all for under $10.

1 Ceramic Ghost Figurine

For a subtly spooky accent, this Ceramic Ghost Figurine ($5) is a cute pick. The floating spirit is cradling a sign that says “Boo.” It can be perched on mantels, bookshelves, countertops, or anywhere else for a paranormal twist.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Fall Finds Under $10.

2 Cozy Throw Blanket

Curl up for a movie marathon with this cozy flannel Fall Throw Blanket ($5). It features a flying ghost and pumpkin pattern and is the perfect size to drape over your lap or keep at a desk chair or reading chaise.

3 Cauldron Coffee Mug

Sip on your potions and witch’s brew in this iridescent Cauldron Coffee Mug ($4). It’s designed with a flared rim to help keep contents from spilling out, along with an extra-wide handle for a comfortable grip.

4 Pumpkin Garland

Get your space fall-ready with this festive Pumpkin Garland ($6), accented with dainty black bows. Drape it across mantels, shelving units, tables, doors, and more for an easy seasonal touch.

5 Ghost Matches Holder

No fall candle collection is complete without this adorable Ghost Matches Holder ($6). Once the matches run out, you can simply refill it or repurpose it as a pen cup or makeup holder.

6 Witchy Vibes Accent Rug

This Witchy Vibes Accent Rug ($8) features a colorful mix of pumpkins, ghosts, snakes, witches’ hats, skeleton heads, potions, black cats, and more. Lay it down in the bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere else for a little Halloween touch.

7 Fall-Scented Wax Melts

When you think of fall decor, wax melts might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but they’re just as good as candles for filling your home with seasonal scents. Give your space the aroma of a pumpkin bakery or a haunted forest with these fall-inspired wax melts. Each three-pack retails for $1.49 and comes in the following scents: