11 Sam’s Club Home Finds That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Transform your space with these affordable, upscale home decor pieces.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Luxury-looking home décor doesn’t always come at a massive cost. Sam’s Club continues to surprise shoppers with stylish furniture, decorative accents, and seasonal pieces that go up against what you’d find at upscale home retailers for a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re refreshing your living room, upgrading your patio, or adding a few finishing touches before fall, these finds deliver style without costing a fortune.

1 Faux 8′ Fig Tree in Oversized Ceramic Pot

Oversized artificial trees are the ideal addition to upscale interiors, instantly adding some height and greenery to a room. This Faux Fig Tree comes in a decorative ceramic pot, making it an easy statement piece.

2 Member’s Mark 30″ Blue Harvest Wreath

Seasonal wreaths are one of the simplest ways to give an entryway a facelift, and this Member’s Mark 30″ Blue Harvest Wreath offers a more unexpected color palette than traditional fall decorations. It brings a welcoming touch to front doors or interior walls

3 Hanna’s 5-Wick Luxury Candle

Large multi-wick candles create an eye-catching ambiance. With its oversized jar and five wicks, this candle doubles as a piece that feels more like art, while filling spaces with a pleasant fragrance.

4 Member’s Mark Everwash Washable Area Rug

Washable rugs have become increasingly popular because they combine style with practicality. This Member’s Mark Everwash Washable Area Rug offers the elevated look of a carpet while making everyday cleanup much easier for busy homes.

5 Azalea Park 36″ x 72″ Antique Gold Filigree Style Metal Leaner Floor Mirror

A full-length floor mirror instantly makes a room feel brighter and spacious. The antique gold finish and decorative filigree frame give this Azalea Park 36″ x 72″ Antique Gold Filigree Style Metal Leaner Floor Mirror an elegant look.

6 Azalea Park Metal Beaded 36″ Round Wall Mirror

Round mirrors remain a go-to among customers looking to soften a room while reflecting natural light. The beaded frame of the Azalea Park Metal Beaded Round Wall Mirror adds detail, creating a sophisticated focal point for a bathroom, entryway, or living room.

7 HGTV 2-Pack Autumn Bliss Triple Layer Jacquard Throw Pillow

Throw pillows are one of the easiest seasonal updates you can incorporate, and this Autumn Bliss Triple Layer Jacquard Throw Pillow pair instantly adds texture. The woven fabric gives them a rich, layered look that feels much more luxurious than everyday pillows.

8 Member’s Mark Outdoor Table Lamps, 2-Pack

Outdoor lighting can completely change the atmosphere of a patio or deck after sunset. These Member’s Mark Outdoor Table Lamps create a cozy, finished look that’s ideal for entertaining or simply extending evenings spent outdoors.

9 Member’s Mark Everwash Washable Accent Rug

Small accent rugs can have a surprisingly big impact in entryways, kitchens, bathrooms, and really anywhere you place them. This Member’s Mark Everwash Washable Accent Rug combines convenience with style.

10 Member’s Mark Sinclair Twin Sleeper Accent Chair

Furniture that serves more than one purpose is always a smart investment. This Member’s Mark Sinclair Twin Sleeper Accent Chair easily converts into a twin sleeper, making it a practical option for smaller guest rooms without sacrificing style.

11 Member’s Mark Vista Standing Solar USB Floor Lamp

A freestanding outdoor lamp instantly makes patios and porches feel more like an extension of the home. With both solar and USB charging capabilities, this Member’s Mark Vista Standing Solar USB Floor Lamp blends convenience with an upscale look that makes you and your guests feel cozy outdoors.