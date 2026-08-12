11 Best New Dollar General Fall Doormat and Porch Finds Under $15

Shop affordable fall porch decor, including doormats, signs, lights, and more.

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Getting your porch ready for fall has never been easier (or more affordable) thanks to Dollar General‘s latest lineup of seasonal finds. You’ll find everything from orange string lights and garden flags to porch signs, faux foliage wreaths, window clings, and more. Best of all? Everything is reasonably priced under $15.

1 Yellow & Orange Mini Lights

Turn your front porch into a cozy retreat with these Yellow & Orange Mini Lights ($5). The 10.2-foot strand features 50 alternating mini lights, making it easy to illuminate larger spaces with a warm glow.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Fall Finds Under $10.

2 LED Metal Pumpkin

Looking for a festive porch light? This LED Metal Pumpkin ($5) fits the bill with its lattice-style cutouts and gold-toned stem and vines. Just flip the built-in candle to “on” to brighten up your stoop.

3 Fall Garden Stake

Spruce up your porch plants with fall-themed garden stakes for just $1 apiece! Choose from fun designs like the Plaid Pumpkin Stake, Gnome & Pumpkin Stake, or Welcome Gnome Stake. Their metal stems can withstand strong winds and seasonal weather, while resisting wear and tear without damaging your plants.

4 “Welcome” Porch Sign

Give guests a warm welcome with this “Welcome” Porch Sign ($5), which you can prop near your front door while leaving plenty of room for wreaths, scarecrows, plants, and other seasonal decor.

5 Hanging Pumpkin Sign

If you don’t have room for a full-length porch sign but love the look, opt for this Hanging Pumpkin Sign ($1) instead. It offers the same autumnal vibe but can be nailed to your door or porch posts, so it won’t take up valuable floor space.

6 “Hello Fall” Doormat

The textured design on this “Hello Fall” Doormat helps scrape dirt and debris from footwear, keeping your floors cleaner while adding a festive touch to your stoop.

7 Fall Window Clings

Decorate your front windows with these “Happy Fall” Window Clings and Fall Foliage Window Clings for just $1 each. The gel clings are easy to apply to glass surfaces and remove cleanly without leaving behind residue or causing damage.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Fall Finds Under $10.

8 “Hello Fall” Accent Rug

Doormats aside, this “Hello Fall” Accent Rug ($5) is an excellent way to add a pop of color and texture to your porch setup. It’s also great if you like to go barefoot, offering a soft landing for early-morning coffee or happy hour.

9 Pumpkin Decor

Nab this Pumpkin Decor ($5) for your porch table or front steps. It features a mix of autumnal hues that easily complement your existing porch decor.

10 Fall Harvest Garden Flag

If a full-size flag for your porch post is out of your budget, opt for this Fall Harvest Garden Flag ($1) instead. It can easily tuck into a flower pot or haystack.

11 Hanging Wooden Sign

At just $1, this Hanging Wooden Sign ($1) is an easy way to decorate your front door, fence, or mailbox with a little fall personality. Its three-panel design gives it more visual interest than a standard flat wooden sign.