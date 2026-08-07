7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Under $5

Dollar General’s fall decor includes mugs, kitchenware, and more.

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If your fall decor collection is already looking pretty full but you’re searching for a few new pieces, you’ve come to the right place. Dollar General is already rolling out its fall inventory, including pumpkin-shaped coffee mugs, printed dish towels, decor signs, and garden gnome accessories. I rounded up the best under-$5 fall picks for a bit of budget-friendly retail therapy.

1 Pumpkin Coffee Mug

Made from durable ceramic, this Pumpkin Coffee Mug ($3) is the perfect vessel for your pumpkin spice lattes and cinnamon spice hot chocolate. It features an extra-wide handle for a comfortable grip, while the ribbed texture gives it the look and feel of an actual pumpkin. You’ll find plenty of this style of mug this season, but few at a price this cheap.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Fall Entryway Finds Under $5.

2 Fall-Themed Garden Stakes

Bring some seasonal charm to your outdoor space with these fall-themed garden stakes. Dollar General has plenty of designs to pick from, and they’re only $1 each. Options include the “Fall” Plaid Garden Stake, “Fall” Striped Garden Stake, “Fall Sweet Fall” Garden Stake, and Fall Gnome Garden Stake.

3 Pumpkin Placemats

If you’re looking for placemats that are more whimsy than traditional, pick up these Pumpkin Placemats ($2) for your fall tablescape. The vinyl material makes them easy to wipe clean, while the intricate perforated design gives them a more elevated look.

4 “Hello Fall” Oven Mitt Set

Another kitchen find I spotted was this “Hello Fall” Oven Mitt Set ($1), which also comes with a matching pot holder. The interior features soft padding for added comfort and protection, while the built-in hanging loops make storage easy. Hang them from cabinet knobs or keep them within reach on the fridge with a magnetic hook.

5 “Hello Autumn” Wooden Sign

Prop this “Hello Autumn” Wooden Sign ($10 on mantles, countertops, side tables, floating shelves, bookcases, or entryway consoles. Its autumnal color palette blends in with other neutrals and decor you might already have out.

6 Fall Kitchen Towels

Personally, I find one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to get my home ready for fall is by swapping out kitchen towels for seasonal styles. At Dollar General, you’ll find 100 percent cotton towel sets that include two designs: one in orange and another in white with a festive fall pattern. This year’s prints include sayings like “‘Tis The Season,” “Pumpkin Everything,” and “Cozy Season” for $3 each.

7 Pumpkin Storage Containers

Perfect for organizing countertops in the kitchen or bathroom, or as decorative accents in the living room or entryway, these pumpkin-shaped storage containers are cute and functional. They retail for $1 apiece and come in orange, yellow, and green.