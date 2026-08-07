11 Best New Dollar General Fall Wall Decor and Sign Finds Under $10

Refresh your walls and porch with affordable fall décor from Dollar General.

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The first hint of fall doesn’t always arrive with cooler temperatures. Sometimes it shows up on a store shelf packed with wooden signs, cozy artwork, and pumpkin-inspired accents that make you want to swap out summer décor before Labor Day even arrives. Dollar General’s newest collection leans into that feeling, offering an easy way to refresh blank walls, front porches, and entryways without committing to a major decorating project.

This season’s lineup covers more than the usual pumpkins and plaid. You’ll find botanical prints, farmhouse-inspired pieces, whimsical Halloween décor, and classic harvest greetings, with every item priced at $10 or less. Whether you’re decorating for September, Halloween, or Thanksgiving, these budget-friendly finds make it easy to mix and match.

1 Botanical Framed Wall Art

Not every fall refresh needs an obvious seasonal message. This botanical themed framed wall art uses pressed florals and earthy tones to nod to autumn without limiting it to one holiday, making it an easy piece to leave up well into November. It retails for $7.

2 Harvest Large Porch Hello Fall Sign Decor

A front porch comes together quickly with one oversized statement piece, and this “Hello Fall” sign does exactly that. Lean it beside the door, frame it with potted mums, or let it anchor a seasonal porch display that welcomes guests before they ring the bell. The price comes to $5.

3 Halloween Caution Wall Sign Decor

This playful “Spooky Street” sign gives Halloween a haunted-house twist. They’re an easy addition to a party setup, hallway, or covered porch, especially if you’re decorating on a tight budget. At only $1, this is one of the collection’s best bargains.

4 Harvest Happy Fall Leaner Sign

Tall leaner signs continue to be a favorite because they fill empty corners without taking over the room. This Harvest Happy Fall version works equally well beside a fireplace, near an entryway bench, or greeting visitors from a covered porch. Get yours at Dollar General for $5.

5 Holly Williams Fall Rectangular Framed Art Decor

Instead of relying on seasonal phrases, this framed print lets its artwork set the mood. The fall imagery of a regal buck surrounded by a gingham mat makes it feel more like traditional home décor than a holiday decoration, which gives it a little more staying power throughout the season. It is available for $6.

6 Harvest Orange Cow Shaped Hanging Sign Decor

Farmhouse décor gets a playful spin with this cow-shaped hanging sign. The unexpectedly shaggy silhouette gives kitchens, mudrooms, or breakfast nooks a little personality while still fitting comfortably into an autumn decorating scheme. This decorative accent costs $3.

7 Harvest Hello Fall Word Sign Wall Decor

Sometimes a small update is all a room needs. The Harvest Hello Fall Word Sign slips easily onto a gallery wall, open shelf, or entry table without demanding much space, making it a smart pick for apartments and smaller homes. It rings up at just $1.

8 Harvest Beaded Pumpkin Wall Decor

Texture gives this pumpkin wall piece extra visual interest. The beaded detailing and bow accent catch the eye, making it a nice companion to wreaths, baskets, or other natural fall materials. The wall décor is priced at $5.

9 Harvest Give Thanks Leaner Sign

This leaner shifts the focus toward Thanksgiving without feeling overly formal. Position it near a dining room buffet, fireplace, or front entry to carry the harvest theme right through the holiday. It sells for $5.

10 Printed Rectangular Hanging Wall Sign Decor

Fall is officially the start of hot cocoa season, and this printed hanging sign turns the beverage into a full-on ritual. Its compact size makes it useful for filling smaller wall spaces, layering on shelves, or adding a finishing touch to an existing display in your kitchen. You’ll spend just $1.

11 Halloween Mystical Hanging Sign Decor

Celestial motifs have become a favorite Halloween decorating trend, and this mystical hanging sign for a fortune teller taps into that aesthetic with moon-and-magic-inspired artwork. They pair nicely with black candles, faux ravens, and other eerie accents for a display that’s more enchanting than frightening. Available for $3.