11 Best New Harbor Freight Tailgate and Outdoor Finds

Get ready for game day and fall weather with foldable furniture, hiking must-haves, and more.

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This summer, Harbor Freight has helped us do more than just stay on top of our home project to-do lists. The value tool retailer has also helped us stay within our budget (especially when there’s a sale) when shopping for great outdoor activity items, too. And with fall approaching on the horizon, we’ve also found well-priced items that will help us enjoy the season, whether it’s on the trail, in our backyard, or celebrating game day. Here are the best new Harbor Freight tailgate and outdoor finds that will make your autumn so much better.

1 CoverPro 10 ft. x 10 ft. Slant-Leg Pop-Up Canopy

Game day celebrations are a rain-or-shine affair. Fortunately, with this CoverPro 10 ft. x 10 ft. Slant-Leg Pop-Up Canopy ($57.99), you’ll be prepared for both! Customers who’ve purchased it gush that it’s “durable” and “easy to setup,” no matter where you are.

“Great tent for tailgating or cookout shade for food and guests,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Good quality; even held up under a downpour that lasted about 10 minutes.”

2 Predator 2000 Watt Power Station

Whether you’re car camping or need a way to power your equipment for tailgating, it’s hard to do better than this Predator 2000 Watt Power Station ($999.99). It can charge up to 11 devices at once, and fully recharges at the end of the day in as little as 90 minutes!

It also has an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, with happy customers saying it’s got “plenty of power, good battery life, [and is] easy to move around.”

3 Vanguard 50 ft. x 12/3 Gauge Multiple Outlet Extension Cord

Speaking of keeping your devices powered, it always helps to be able to run power. This Vanguard 50 ft. x 12/3 Gauge Multiple Outlet Extension Cord ($49.99) will help you extend your reach across the campsite or your tailgating setup for maximum efficiency.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Lighting Finds Under $20.

4 Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair

Every tailgate needs at least a little seating! This Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair ($32.99) is easily one of the best bring-along items you can buy, not only providing a comfortable spot to relax but also convenient places to stash your phone, beverage, and other items.

Clearly, Harbor Freight shoppers agree, with the item earning a 4.8-star rating average with nearly 11,000 reviews.

“I have to say these chairs are so comfortable,” writes one. “We were delighted to find them so light to carry and so easy to set up! The fold-up table was the game-changer. Everything you need is right at easy reach!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Finds Under $25.

5 Foldable Camping Table

Want a little extra surface area to match your comfy new camping chair? This Foldable Camping Table ($24.99) is the ultimate accessory for it, complete with four drink holders and plenty of space to stash your items.

Customers in the review section say this is ideal for the beach, camping, tailgating, and more. “It’s much sturdier than expected, sits flat, and folds up easily for storage,” writes one. “We used to rely on a small folding table, but this one offers a lot more space and feels far more stable, no worries about accidentally knocking it over. On our last camping trip, we had some pretty strong winds, and this table didn’t budge or tip at all. Definitely recommend it if you’re looking for something reliable and well-built.”

6 Luminar Outdoor Color-Changing LED String Lights

Yes, we’ve been saying all spring and summer long how important it is to get the right string light setup for your outdoor space. But with Halloween on the horizon, you might want to consider swapping in these Luminar Outdoor Color-Changing LED String Lights ($49.99). They can go from bright and cheerful for dinner parties to ominous and brooding for your seasonal fall display, then to a whole new look for the holidays with the push of a button!

7 Luminar Outdoor String Light Installation Kit

If you’re going to be putting up lights, you might as well do it right! This Luminar Outdoor String Light Installation Kit ($14.99) includes a cable, zip ties, turnbuckle, wall mounts, rope clamps, wood screws, and a wrench to ensure everything is nice and secure.

Harbor Freight customers say that besides how easy to use it is, they appreciate how much money they can save on this all-in-one kit. “Used to you’d have to piece together something like this, and it would become pricy,” writes one. “The cable is very strong with a nice rubberized coating. All stainless hardware. It’ll outlast the string lights that are hanging on it.”

8 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

We’ve been touting this Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps ($14.99) all summer long as an ideal way to maximize your time outdoors. But if anything, this easy-to-use product is every bit as good in the autumn, too. It’s one of the best ways to kick back and enjoy all that changing foliage!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Under $25.

9 Braun 4-Mode Soft Shade Portable Lantern

Whether you’re sitting by the campfire for one of your last sojourns of the season or simply need something to light your way to your woodpile, we love this Braun Soft Shade Portable Lantern ($24.99). It has four programmed modes, providing up to 2,000 lumens of brightness whenever you need it. Reviewers gush about the product too, remarking on its incredible brightness and long battery life.

10 Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heater

While we all love a break from the heatwaves of summer, the pendulum does eventually swing a little too far in the other direction. Salvage that outdoor time with a Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heater ($99.99), which can generate anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 BTUs of warmth for your patio or tailgate setup.

The well-reviewed item (which has a 4.7-star average rating) gets props from customers for being great at getting garages, workshops, and more up to a comfortable temp with minimal effort.

11 Magnesium Fire Starter

There’s something special about getting out into nature, setting up camp, and then cooking your first meal over flames. But before you hit the trail, make sure you pick up a Magnesium Fire Starter ($1.69) to bring with you. It’s a must-have for nature activities, with customers calling it a “great value” and “reliable every time” they use it.