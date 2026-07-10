11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Under $25

Get glowing with these string lights, pathway lights, and motion sensor options.

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There has been no shortage of great finds at Harbor Freight this summer, many of which have helped us get our garages in order, workshops in working order, and homes looking great. But the value hardware retailer has also been incredibly helpful in getting our outdoor spaces up to snuff, including some fantastic affordable lighting options. Whether you’re looking to run string lights, want to set a cozy ambiance, or need a security solution, you can find it all without spending too much. Here are the best new Harbor Freight outdoor lighting finds you can score for under $25.

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1 Luminar Outdoor 24 ft. LED Outdoor String Lights

When it comes to straightforward lighting solutions, it’s hard to think of a better option than Luminar Outdoor 24 ft. LED Outdoor String Lights ($24.99). But while this style has become a go-to for good reason, this latest version now uses energy-efficient LED lights that use 85 percent less power than incandescent bulbs, meaning you’ll save money long after you pay up at the register.

Customers write in their reviews that they love how these bulbs burn just bright enough to be effective but are far from being too bright. And if you’re worried about color coordinating with your decor, the string is also availble in white!

2 Luminar Outdoor 10 in. Solar LED Copper Finish Pathway Lights

Whether it’s your front walkway or back garden, getting in some near-the-ground lighting can be crucial both for setting the mood and getting around safely. These Luminar Outdoor 10 in. Solar LED Copper Finish Pathway Lights ($19.99) are an affordable option we love, capable of running up to nine hours after charging in the sun for a day.

“These garden lights are perfect for what they are,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They’re not insanely bright, which I like, but they do light the garden up beautifully. Absolutely would recommend,” adding that “the price is great.”

3 Luminar Outdoor 66 ft. Warm White Solar Rope Light

It’s nice to have a little flexibility with where you add some lights. Because this Luminar Outdoor 66 ft. Warm White Solar Rope Light ($19.99) doesn’t require an external power source besides the sun, you can run it practically anywhere as an eye-catching accent. It’s perfect for railings, banisters, pathways, stairs, and more!

4 Luminar Outdoor Solar Dragonfly LED String Lights

Part of enjoying your garden is finding ways to bring it to life in new ways at night. And that’s exactly what these Luminar Outdoor Solar Dragonfly LED String Lights ($7.99) can do, turning any bush, shrub, or tree into a twinkling spectacle after the sun goes down.

Customers say that besides being well-priced, they also work surprisingly well. “It lit up my backyard in such a pretty way, the lights lasting late into the night,” writes one reviewer. “I love this set so much that I purchased an additional set for myself!”

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5 Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern

Not all outdoor lighting has to fixed in place! This Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern ($4.99) is the affordable solution to being able to find your way around the campsite once the sun has gone down, but it can also work during backyard get-togethers and even in a power outage. Customers appear to agree, giving it an impressive 4.8-star average on the store’s webiste.

“This is really very bright for its size,” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “Easy to use, cool design, just pull it open, and it lights up. I don’t understand how they can sell this for so little money.”

6 Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Fence Lights

Want to dress up your deck? Customers say these Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Fence Lights ($15.99) are easy to install and incredibly effective, and are yet another item that requires no power source outside some daytime charging from the sun.

“Was pleasantly surprised by the quality of these,” writes one happy customer. “When placed in direct sunlight for charging purposes, they’ll last a good 6-7 hours at night. I would recommend these for some accent lighting.”

7 Bunker Hill Security Solar Security Light

Whether it’s for safety or function, there’s a lot to be said for this Bunker Hill Security Solar Security Light ($24.99). With a 50-foot motion-sensing range, it can help illuminate your driveway, backyard, or porch with 500 lumens of bright light. The run time is also adjustable from anywhere from five seconds to two minutes.

8 Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Bronze Finish Lantern

Can’t seem to get the lighting right during your patio dinners? This Luminar Outdoor Solar LED Bronze Finish Lantern ($7.99) is the perfect way to set that cozy, romantic vibe outdoors, including a flickering effect that makes it look like the real thing.

We love the solar charging capabilities as much as customers, it seems. “Started with two. Now I have six,” confesses one. “They look beautiful both during the day and at night. If there is good sunlight throughout the day, they stay lit all night long. There is nothing not to like about these lanterns.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Patio Deals Starting This Week.

9 Luminar Outdoor Solar LED In-Ground Disk Lights, 4-Pack

If you’re still on the hunt for a subtle way to line your pathway, this 4-pack of Luminar Outdoor Solar LED In-Ground Disk Lights ($19.99) might be the answer. These flush installations can provide that runway look with up to 22 hours of light per daily charge.

Not surprisingly, they can also be a lowkey way to provide some accent points throughout your lawn. “We use these lights in both front and back yards to highlight plants. They work great and look fantastic,” writes one happy customer.

10 Luminar Outdoor 18 ft. LED Linkable Rope Light

When you’ve got a DIY itch, it’s amazing what some flexible lighting options can do for your outdoor space. This Luminar Outdoor 18 ft. LED Rope Light ($16.99) serves as the perfect accent piece for brightening up tree trunks and branches, lining garden beds, underlighting your patio bar shelves, and outlining awnings.

The best part? These can also easily link with more strips, making them customizable and affordable.

11 Luminar Everyday Indoor/Outdoor LED Twinkle Curtain Lights

It’s one thing to set up outdoor lighting. But installing a feature like these Luminar Everyday Indoor/Outdoor LED Twinkle Curtain Lights ($14.99) is a true ambiance-setting move that will give your patio or back deck an entirely new look for those evenings under the stars. These are also perfect for special parties and events, or really any time you want to add a little romance or whimsy to your outdoor space.