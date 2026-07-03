11 Best New Tractor Supply Home Finds Under $20

The latest drop includes an herb kit, kitchen essentials, and a super soft bathmat.

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Not that we’re surprised, but we’ve been on a serious roll with some of our latest finds at Tractor Supply as we get ourselves set up for summer. But now that we’re in the midst of a soft interior update, we’ve really come to appreciate just how many affordable home products the rural retailer provides. For less than the cost of a restaurant entree, you can get everything from kitchen essentials and hosting accessories to wall decor and bathroom additions. We’re especially loving an underbed storage option we’ve found! Here are the best new Tractor Supply home finds under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Totalgreen Kitchen Herb Terra Cotta Grow Kit, 3-Pack

Sure, we may be in the midst of growing season outdoors. But with this Totalgreen Kitchen Herb Terra Cotta Grow Kit ($7.99), you can set yourself up for homegrown ingredients for the rest of the year with chives, parsley, and basil. We love that you can always pull just as much as you need from the planter, meaning you’ll never have to worry about tossing expired store-bought herbs again!

2 SKL Home Farmhouse Bee Hand Towel Set, 2 pc.

If a full bathroom renovation isn’t in the budget, you’d be surprised how effective simply switching around textiles can be. This SKL Home Farmhouse Bee Hand Towel Set ($14.99) comes as a pair, made with truly soft cotton. They’re a nice accent and an even better housewarming gift!

3 SKL Home Good Vibes Toothbrush Holder

Speaking of small bathroom touches that go the extra mile, we’re thrilled to have found this SKL Home Good Vibes Toothbrush Holder ($24.99). Besides being a functional way to keep your sink and countertop decluttered, it adds a nice pop of color to what can often be a monochrome room.

4 Red Shed 8 in. Flower Framed Art

Looking to fill in those gaps in your gallery wall? We love the look of this Red Shed 8 in. Flower Framed Art ($12.99) as a uniquely shaped way to change up a sea of rectangles (or add a small pop of color to a bathroom or entryway wall). It’s also available in multiple colors!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20.

5 Red Shed Recipe Holder

In our opinion, there’s nothing more sacred (or homey) than a beloved family dish cooked just right. That’s why this Red Shed Recipe Holder ($16.99) felt like the ultimate addition to our kitchen. It’s also the perfect gift for anyone who loves to cook, especially if you’re passing it down to a younger generation!

6 Stephan Roberts Home Ultra Plush Chenille Bath Mat

Stop making a wet mess every time you get out of the shower! This Stephan Roberts Home Ultra Plush Chenille Bath Mat ($14.99) is as absorbent as it is soft, making those bathroom floods a thing of the past.

7 Red Shed Floral Glass Scented Candle

Even after you’ve nailed the look of your home, you’ve still got to get the aroma angle down. That’s where this Red Shed Floral Glass Scented Candle ($9.09) can come in handy. With a warm blend of bergamot, wild thyme, and cedarwood, it’s perfect for livening up the bedroom, bathroom, or living room.

8 Red Shed Nordic Animal Measuring Cups

There’s something special about turning an everyday practical item into a piece of thoughtful decor. Such is the case with these Red Shed Nordic Animal Measuring Cups ($16.99), which add a bit of whimsy to each ingredient addition. We also think this ceramic set makes for a fantastic housewarming gift!

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9 Royal Gourmet Instant Read Meat Food Thermometer

Summer is the season of grilling, and as any good pit master knows, nailing the right temperature is the key to the perfect cook. This Royal Gourmet Instant Read Meat Food Thermometer ($19.99) is a true culinary essential, able to provide super accurate measurements within two to four seconds. We also love that it automatically turns on when you flip out the probe.

10 IRIS USA Clear Storage Bin

As you’ve probably figured out by now, the Best Life team loves anything that can help us clear away clutter and get organized. But this IRIS USA Clear Storage Bin ($11.99) stands out thanks to its slim size, making it able to fit into spaces under the bed or stack low in your closet.

“This is a perfect storage box for all my shoes. Snap tight lids are a big plus!” writes one happy 5-star reviewer. “Very sturdy and great quality. The clear material makes it very easy to see what’s inside. Overall, a great storage organizer!”

11 Buddeez Party-Top Drink Dispenser

Having guests over this summer means staying on top of drink duty! Make sure they never go thirsty with this Buddeez Party-Top Drink Dispenser ($19.99). We love that the top has a built-in garnish tray and a spot to stack cups. It’s a huge helper, whether you’re serving up fresh lemonade, iced tea, a batched cocktail, or just some ice water!