11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $10

Shop the best Harbor Freight finds under $10, from a UV leak detector to a solar pathway light.

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Harbor Freight has a compelling motto: “Whatever you do, do it for less.” And no matter what you’re doing when it comes to home improvement, it’d be hard to do it for less than just $10.

No longer should you assume that low prices mean tools that strip, bend, or break before the job is done. Much of what’s on the shelves at Harbor Freight doesn’t need to be precision-engineered to be worth buying. A canvas drop cloth, a magnetic bit holder, a set of storage wraps, a UV leak detector: these aren’t tools where material grade changes the outcome. They just need to get the job done without setting back the budget. Here are eleven Harbor Freight finds under $10 worth knowing about.

1 3-Inch Magnetic Bit Holder

This 3-inch magnetic bit holder keeps a bit locked in a drill or driver without the wobble that non-magnetic holders develop after repeated use. At $3.99 it’s the kind of small upgrade that makes every subsequent fastener job run cleaner.

2 Storage Wraps

This 6-piece storage wrap set keeps extension cords, hoses, and cables coiled without the tangle that loose storage always produces. Six wraps cover most of the cords in a garage or a workshop, and at $6.99 there’s no reason to be storing anything in a knot.

3 No-Squeeze Fireman’s Nozzle

This no-squeeze fireman’s nozzle controls water flow with a twist rather than a sustained grip—no hand fatigue over a long watering session, no flow cutting out the moment attention drifts. It’s $9.99 and a meaningful upgrade over a standard squeeze nozzle for anyone who spends real time in the garden.

4 0.5-Gallon Multipurpose Sprayer

Half a gallon covers most spot-spraying jobs (think herbicide application, cleaning solution distribution, and pest control) without the weight and awkwardness of a full-size tank. This 0.5-gallon multipurpose sprayer is $4.99 and the right size for anyone who needs a sprayer for occasional rather than continuous use.

5 5/8-Inch Wrench Bottle Opener

This 5/8-inch wrench bottle opener is a functional bottle opener that doubles as a wrench and triples as a shop joke. Leave it on the workbench and let visitors figure it out. It actually works, it costs $2.99, and it’s the most personality-forward find in this week’s lineup.

Fifteen feet of 16/3 gauge cord handles most short-run power needs, whether you’re extending it across a room, to an outdoor outlet, from a workbench to a floor tool. This 15-foot black indoor/outdoor extension cord is $9.99 and the right length to keep in a bag or a toolbox without managing excess cord.

7 13 Mil Long Cuff Latex Gloves

With 30 long cuff latex gloves, you can handle all the jobs at hand (pun intended). That includes chemical work, painting, and heavy cleaning without the thin, disposable gloves that tear on the first contact with anything rough. The extended cuff keeps sleeves clean, and you’ll spend just $9.99 for the 30-pack.

8 UV Leak Detector LED Flashlight

This UV leak detector flashlight finds refrigerant leaks, oil leaks, and AC leaks that visible light misses entirely. The UV reacts with fluorescent dye already present in most automotive and HVAC fluids. It’s $7.99 and the diagnostic tool that makes leak detection something that can be done in a driveway rather than a shop.

9 5×5 Canvas Drop Cloth

This 5×5 canvas drop cloth covers floors, furniture, and surfaces during painting and finishing work without the slipping hazard that plastic sheeting creates. Canvas absorbs drips rather than pooling them, and at $6.99 it’s the floor protection solution that doesn’t require replacing after a single job.

10 16-Inch Solar LED Metal Finish Glass Pathway Light

This 16-inch solar LED pathway light has a metal finish and glass lens that puts it visually above most solar stake lights at this price. More importantly, it looks like something from a garden center rather than a discount tool store. No wiring, no electrician, stake it where the sun hits and it handles the rest. It’s $8.99.

11 2.9-Inch Drop Point Pocket Knife

This 2.9-inch drop point pocket knife is the everyday carry blade that handles boxes, cordage, food, and general utility without being too large to actually, you know, carry. Drop point geometry makes it more versatile than a clip point for general use. And best of all, it’s just $9.99.