11 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

Shop the best new Harbor Freight finds for late July, from a cordless pruner to a mobile tool cabinet.

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Summer is the perfect time for home improvement projects, and right now, Harbor Freight has everything you need to make them a reality. Their newest selection really runs the gamut of tools and automotive accessories: think a 9-drawer mobile storage cabinet with a solid wood top, a 20V brushless cordless pruner, a 4,200-lumen rechargeable clamp light, a G2 flex ratchet, and a 20V high-torque impact wrench kit. They’re brand new and just hitting shelves, but may not last long. Here are the eleven Harbor Freight finds shaking things up this July.

1 20V Bauer Brushless Cordless Pruner

This 20V brushless cordless pruner handles the cutting work so hands just guide and position—meaning no hand fatigue from extended pruning sessions. It’s $64.99 for the tool only, making it a straightforward addition to an existing 20V battery ecosystem without the extra cost of a redundant battery.

2 20V 5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Bundle

If you don’t already have the aforementioned battery, you’ll also want to pick up this pair. With two batteries in the rotation, one charges while the other runs—no waiting, no stopping mid-project. This 20V 5Ah lithium-ion battery 2-pack is $139.99 and powers a wide range of Bauer tools.

3 46-Inch 9-Drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet with Solid Wood Top

The solid wood top on this 46-inch 9-drawer mobile storage cabinet means it functions as a workbench surface as well as tool storage. Roll it where it’s needed, work on top of it, lock the drawers, and find everything where you left it the next time you return to your project. At $359 it’s the most significant garage investment in this week’s drop, but also one of the most highly rated.

4 G2 3/8-Inch Drive 14-Inch Long Reach Flex Ratchet with Comfort Grip

The flex head on this G2 long reach flex ratchet angles into tight engine bays and confined spaces that a straight ratchet simply can’t access. The 14-inch handle adds leverage on top of that. It’s $64.99.

Rated at 3,333 pounds and 30 feet long, this commercial duty ratcheting tie-down is built for equipment hauling, not just furniture moving. It’s $24.99 and one of the more useful truck and trailer accessories in this week’s drop.

6 20V Brushless Cordless Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit

This 20V brushless high torque impact wrench kit comes with a 5Ah battery and charger, and the brushless motor delivers better runtime and longer tool life than brushed alternatives. Compatible with the battery set above (but sold with its own), it’s $159.99.

7 4,200-Lumen LED Rechargeable Heavy Duty Clamp Light

This 4,200-lumen rechargeable clamp light clamps to a shelf, ladder, or vehicle panel and puts serious light exactly where it’s needed. That means no outlet, no stand, no setup beyond positioning the clamp required. It’s $49.99.

8 16-Qt Oil Container with Drain Pan

This 16-quart oil container with drain pan drains and seals in the same unit. As a result, used oil stays contained from the moment it comes out of the engine until it reaches a recycling facility, no transfer required. It’s $19.99.

9 8-Amp 6-Inch Cut-Off Saw

This 8-amp 6-inch cut-off saw handles metal, tile, and masonry cuts cleanly, making it the right tool for those jobs rather than an improvised workaround with a standard circular saw blade. At $49.99, this might be the best deal on the list.

10 5-Outlet Magnetic Power Strip with Metal Housing and 2 USB Ports

This 5-outlet magnetic power strip sticks directly to a metal workbench or cabinet side. It’s got five outlets and two USB ports right where the work is happening, without adding any cable management drama. It’s $33.99.

11 9-Inch Long Nose Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper

This 9-inch long nose wire stripper, cutter, and crimper handles all three wiring tasks without switching tools mid-job, and the long nose profile reaches into tight wiring runs and panel boxes where a standard tool can’t. It’s $34.99.